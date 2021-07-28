Car retailers report 20 per cent inquiry increase as SilverBullet’s v3.0 platform hits ground running

SilverBullet – the automotive retail group’s leading e-commerce software – recently launched its third major platform iteration which has helped deliver on its pledge to clients to sell more cars, increase margin, reduce cost of sale and improve customer experience.

Contributing to the 20 per cent growth in digital retail inquiries across its network of clients, payment reservations saw an 86.7 per cent increase.

Within the inquiry mix, fully submitted finance proposals as a percentage of inquiries increased by 18.6 per cent in the reported period.

The platform has benefited from a significant capital and human resource investment in both the user interface and experience, helping retail customers to seamlessly trade in their existing car, configure a finance deal, add on products, reserve the new car and select in-store or delivery preferences.

By taking significant parts of the sales process online, retailers can save as much as 50 per cent of the time normally spent on traditional sales, helping them re-evaluate cost of sale efficiency processes and composite models.

Online customers are now happy to do the legwork that once fell solely to sales teams, but only if the system runs smoothly and intuitively.

That’s why SilverBullet has developed client-configurable tools that make a real performance impact, including an incentives module that helps customers redeem offers during the e-commerce checkout process.

In addition, retailers are go-to-market-ready with pre-built dynamic Google and Facebook commerce feeds.

Clients are also equipped with business data and insights that are easily consumed, relevant and actionable with SilverBullet’s reporting visualisation suite.

