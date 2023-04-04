CarMoney expands overseas as it goes Down Under to open in Australia

Peter Vardy Group’s finance division CarMoney has launched its first international branch – in Australia.

The Perth operation went live yesterday, as the Vardy family celebrates 100 years of trading in the UK automotive industry.

Ex-Vardy Group employee Stuart Mackay, pictured, has rejoined the company as chief executive of CarMoney Oceania, which is building its team, with the aim of having up to 15 members of staff by the end of this year and 20 by the end of 2024.

Robert Lujan, CarMoney’s managing director of franchising and international growth, said: ‘The Australian market is quite traditional in terms of securing financing, so we believe CarMoney is perfectly positioned to shake up the market.

‘It’ll provide a simplified and consistent financing journey for customers looking for mobility solutions.’

Mackay has jumped ship from MB Perth, where he was head of business, and also worked for Mercedes-Benz, BMW Group and Lexus in Australia in the interim.

He said: ‘To join the Vardy family again by launching CarMoney here in Australia in what is the family’s 100th year in the automotive business is an absolute privilege.’

Peter Vardy, CEO of the Car Dealer Top 100 group, who is set to visit the Perth outfit soon, revealed to Car Dealer last year that the company was eyeing up Australia.

He said yesterday: ‘It is very exciting for us to be making our first step overseas in Perth, Western Australia, not least because it was in Perth, Scotland, that we opened our first dealership in 2006.

‘We know that CarMoney offers a great service that will enhance significantly the experience of Australian consumers in buying a new car, and we are delighted that in Stuart we have a first-class colleague who knows the automotive industry better than anyone.

‘We are confident that once they get to know about us, the great Australian public will like what we have to offer.’

CarMoney has overseen the funding of nearly 20,000 vehicles and secured £1.2bn in deal funding over the past year.

It works with around 700 car dealerships and established car sales platforms, including Auto Trader, Motors.co.uk, Gumtree, Experian and Codeweavers.

The family-run Peter Vardy Group currently has eight Carz supermarkets across Scotland and represents premium brands Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, BMW and Mini at six Scottish sites.

In addition, the Peter Vardy Mobility division offers rental and leasing options to businesses and consumers.

Ten per cent of the group’s annual profits are donated to good causes via the Peter Vardy Foundation. The group also founded and supports Gen+ which is a charity that provides an online leadership programme for all schoolchildren in Scotland.