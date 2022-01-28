Log in
Carrs Ferrari moves to bigger site in Exeter

  • Ferrari Approved showroom replaces former Volvo dealership
  • Community area has been included to encourage customers to visit socially
  • New dealership took 11 months to build

Carrs Ferrari has opened a new, purpose-built showroom in Exeter.

It has moved from Manaton Close to the site of the former Volvo showroom in Sigford Road, which was extended and renovated.

The new Ferrari Approved showroom, which took 11 months to build, includes a community area to encourage clients to visit socially as well as to see the latest models or bring in their Ferrari for its annual service.

It also has a larger customer parking area or for the dealer to host social events with, for example, the local branch of the Ferrari Owners’ Club GB.

Dealer principal Lee Moore said: ‘We are excited to showcase Ferrari’s latest corporate identity to all our Ferrari clients in the south-west.

‘Carrs Ferrari has a long-standing and very strong partnership with the Ferrari brand, and investing in these new premises has been an important milestone for the business.

‘It demonstrates we are committed to the brand, and also shows our staff that the business continues to grow and to invest in the long-term sustainability of the Carrs business.’

Ferrari North Europe regional manager Francesco Balli added: ‘We are thrilled that the demand for pre-owned Ferrari cars and the services provided by our official dealer partners remains strong even in these unprecedented times.

‘It is this passion from our loyal clients that has enabled Carrs Ferrari to invest in dedicated new premises in the south-west of England.

‘We look forward to welcoming both our existing and new clients to the new showroom and workshop very soon.’

