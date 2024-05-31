Log in

News

Dealer group Cars2 saw revenue boom in 2023 and eyes new ‘ICE’ brands over electric

  • Revenue boomed by 14% in 2023, new accounts show
  • Pre-tax profit slumped by nearly 46%, though
  • Cars2 open to adding new ICE brand entrants to portfolio
  • Dealer group has six new car franchises across West and South Yorkshire

Time 8:26 am, May 31, 2024

Dealer group Cars2 saw revenue boom by 14% last year despite a dip in pre-tax profit.

The business – which has sites in West and South Yorkshire and holds franchises with Hyundai, Seat, Nissan, Renault, Dacia and MG – finished a ‘challenging’ year strongly, directors said in newly filed accounts.

Turnover for the Car Dealer Top 100 firm jumped from £168m to £191.6m in the year ended December 31, 2023 – a 14% increase on 2022’s figures, itself a 26% rise on 2021.

Advert

Despite the boom, though, profit before tax slumped from £7.6m in 2022 to £4.1m – a near 46% fall.

In the accompanying report, director Allan Otley noted the past year was one of ‘low consumer confidence’ but concluded the business had traded strongly.

‘The trading year to 31st December 2023 was a further year of challenges due to chronic restrictions on new car supply and unreliable delivery timetables,’ he said.

Advert

‘Despite this, Cars2 delivered revenue growth of 14%. The company maintains focus on strong cost-control strategies in a marketplace that remains cost-inflationary due to high interest rates, stocking costs, high utility charges and the cost of skilled labour.’

He added: ‘The group continues to see overall face-to-face and e-commerce opportunities to do business increase year on year.

During the year Cars2 opened MG sales and aftersales outlets in Wakefield and Bradford, and it said it aims to expand operations in the future.

Otley expressed concern over the BEV market’s volatility and the desire to add brands that have conventional combustion-engined models to its mix.

He said: ‘Cars2 are also well placed with existing property opportunities to embrace potential new brand entrants into the UK market. These brands offer the benefits of a continued and fresh supply of ICE engine platform models to future-proof the company during a period of uncertain legislation in relation to BEV models and the government announcement to move the all out ban on new ICE engine models out to 2025.’

The report added that so far in 2024 used car sales have been strong, and that its e-commerce platform has delivered growth of 63% year on year.

Advert

March 2024 also delivered a 5% growth in new car ‘opportunities’ and a 46% in used.

Picture, top: Cars2 Nissan Huddersfield interior, March 2020

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108