CarShop to open second UK express store in Leighton Buzzard later this month

CarShop’s second UK express store is to open in Leighton Buzzard, as the car supermarket group looks to ‘streamline the buying experience’.

The Sytner Group brand is opening the new facility later this month following the huge success of a similar site in Leicester.

The express stores differ from more conventional units as no cars are kept on site.

Instead, customers are able to browse the firm’s entire range of cars online and get their preferred vehicle transferred to the express store for no cost at all.

They are then able come and test-drive their new car or pick it up at a time that suits them.

The new Leighton Buzzard store is will be attached to CarShop’s pre-existing Preparation Centre.

The huge 15-acre site, which opened in 2002, prepares, maintains and reconditions around 30,000 cars per year and is the epicentre of CarShop’s UK-wide operations.

The express store covers 2,131 sq. ft and can be found at the front of the Preparation Centre’s site.

It will have pods where customers can speak to a specialist, a comfy waiting area and a covered external handover spot.

If customers are struggling to find the right car, they will also be able to drop in and browse the thousands of options using in-store technology with the help of staff.

Six new positions have been created as a result of the opening, with five of these roles being recruited from the local area and one relocated from the neighbouring CarShop Northampton store.

The team will be led by Andy Davis, who has vast experience in the motoring industry, having previously worked for Perrys.

Davis, who will hold the role of Business Operations Manager, said: ‘I’m thrilled to be joining CarShop at what is a really exciting period of growth for the retailer, and leading the Leighton Buzzard team in offering this new type of car buying experience to the people of Bedfordshire and beyond.

‘CarShop’s ethos as the home of good carma is what also attracted me to the business – it knows that when it does the right things, customers will choose to shop with it.

‘That’s why it offers a Best Price Promise, a 14-Day Money-Back Guarantee, CarShop Warranty which provides cover for the first three months of ownership and always fixed prices meaning there’s never any awkward price negotiations.’

Nigel Hurley, CEO at CarShop, added: ‘We’re already a large employer in the area through our Preparation Centre, but we know the potential that this busy market town has.

‘It’s full of thriving businesses, connected communities and lots of potential car-buying customers, which makes it the perfect place for CarShop’s second Express store.’

‘Despite the challenges that the last year and a half has presented, the used car market has proven itself hugely resilient and we’re proud to be leading at the front of that through our unbeatable omnichannel approach.’

CarShop Express Leighton Buzzard will support the CarShop Northampton store, which is located around 30 miles away.

It is due to open on September 13.