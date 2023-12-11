CarShop – Used Car Supermarket Winner 2023

Despite some seriously tough competition in the used car market, CarShop walked away with the Used Car Supermarket 2023 award at this year’s Used Car Awards.

The national car supermarket has gone from strength to strength over recent years and mystery shoppers reported they were blown away by the level of customer service they received.

CarShop now has 12 showrooms around the country but it also impressed with its online car buying options, which were easy to use and clear to understand. Customers can shop both in person or online, easily completing the process from the comfort of their own home if they wish to.

Its approachable style, branding and work in the community also impressed both customers and judges, marking it out from the crowd in a competitive market.

Natasha Holland, head of marketing at CarShop, said: ‘This feels fantastic.

I think ultimately, for us, it is about the customer. We continue to put them first throughout what is a tough market.

‘They are at the forefront of everything we do.

‘It has been a fabulous evening as always and we just want to say a big thank you.’

Big Motoring World

Car Planet

Carbase

Carshop

Fords of Winsford

James Baggott, editor in chief of Car Dealer, commented: ‘CarShop have proved time and again that they set an incredible standard when it comes to retailing used vehicles.

‘Not only do they create a friendly and approachable environment for anyone to buy a car from them but their customer service throughout the process is also fantastic.

‘Congratulations to the whole team. They should feel incredibly proud.’

Used Car Awards host and TV personality Mike Brewer said: ‘The team at CarShop are really setting the standard for retailing used cars on a huge scale.

‘When you can be consistent, keep customers happy and importantly keep them coming back, you know you’re onto a winning formula.

‘This is always one of the most competitive categories and so difficult to judge, but CarShop have done a brilliant job in 2023. Congratulations!’

Pictured top: Barry Judge, CEO of Motors (left), Sergio Collado, Natasha Holland and Mike Brewer.