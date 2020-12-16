CarSupermarket.com has completed a deal to take over a former Car Store showroom in Lincolnshire, creating 25 new jobs in the process.

The 2.4-acre site on Newark Road, Lincoln, has undergone a full refurbishment and boasts a service and prep centre alongside the capacity to stock up to 300 vehicles.

Customers will also gain access to an additional 3,000 vehicles available via the company’s website.

The Lincoln premises become the sixth Motor Depot site to operate under the CarSupermarket.com name, and the twelfth site in Motor Depot’s group of dealerships.

Lincoln joins sites in Barnsley, Hessle, Newcastle, Preston and Stoke which have all recently rebranded to trade under the CarSupermarket.com name.

Motor Depot says sites in Birmingham and Grimsby will be rebranded in the coming months.

Steve Butterley, Motor Depot managing director, said: ‘It’s long been an objective of ours to have a presence in Lincoln and it has simply been a question of waiting for the right premises.

‘This acquisition fits naturally into our expansion programme and we are thrilled to be opening-up the CarSupermarket.com brand to a new customer base.

‘We are confident that our proven model, of selling competitively priced, high-quality used vehicles in a convenient, transparent and hassle-free way will be a great success in Lincoln.’