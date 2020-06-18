CarTakeBack – the UK’s largest network of scrap car recycling centres – is backing calls for a government scrappage scheme which would give a much-needed boost to both the automotive and scrap industry while also having a positive impact on the environment.

The last government scheme – which launched in 2009 – incentivised the purchase of new vehicles, and the £400m initiative was responsible for 400,000 new car registrations over a 10-month period.

As the official recycling partner to many of the vehicle manufacturers, CarTakeBack collected more than 60 per cent of the vehicles surrendered under the scheme, ensuring every single scrappage car removed from dealer forecourts was promptly collected, treated and recycled.

CarTakeBack provided a clear audit trail and each vehicle was issued with an official DVLA Certificate of Destruction, meaning every financial claim was honoured, and all paperwork correctly managed.

Throughout the scheme, the CarTakeBack network recycled almost 200,000 tonnes of automotive waste alone.

Since the original government scheme finished, CarTakeBack has supported many more independent vehicle manufacturer-led scrappage schemes – several of which are ongoing – offering both manufacturers and dealers the same high standards and first-class service, whatever their scrappage needs.

As the UK’s scrappage specialist, CarTakeBack is ready to work with car dealers, vehicle manufacturers and the government to take on any new schemes announced. Find out more about CarTakeBack’s scrappage package for dealers here: www.cartakeback.com/scrappage-package/dealerships

Groupe Renault and Nissan Motor GB’s Rob Cripps, manager for homologation & environmental legislation, commented: ‘As Renault, Dacia and Nissan’s official end-of-life vehicle partner for many years, CarTakeBack have successfully handled the scrapping of thousands of end-of-life vehicles on our behalf, whether direct from last owners or through one of our scrappage schemes.

‘We have always been impressed with the service we have received and are proud to have CarTakeBack as our professional “one stop shop”.’

CarTakeBack takes the hassle out of disposing of any old car. Offering the best value for scrappage vehicles, with fast and free collection from any location, hundreds of dealerships across the UK use CarTakeBack to dispose of their scrappage cars, as well as trade-ins. With no selling fees, CarTakeBack is the ultimate scrappage partner.

CarTakeBack offers support to dealers with:

• Secure dealer portal to request vehicle collections online

• Best value offered instantly

• Fixed-price arrangements

• No seller fees

• Fast and free collection from any location

• Responsible recycling

• Audit trail and guaranteed paperwork for scrappage vehicles

• Account manager

• Dedicated customer service team

