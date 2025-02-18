Carwow Group appoints new chief financial officer as former Deliveroo exec joins top team

Carwow Group has appointed a new chief financial officer as the outfit looks to step up its rapid growth plans.

The position is to be filled by Jeremiah Crider, who joins the digital marketplace from security giant Securitas, where he served as European CFO.

His new role will see him focus on ‘driving financial excellence across the group’ and ‘building robust operational foundations’.

He will report directly to the group’s CEO, John Veichmanis, who is hoping that his new man’s expertise will prove to be an invaluable asset to Carwow.

‘With a strong track record in dynamic, globally scaled businesses, Jeremiah brings outstanding financial leadership capabilities to the group,’ Veichmanis said.

‘His expertise will be invaluable as we strengthen our position as the online destination for car changing. I look forward to working with him to drive our vision forward.’

Prior to joining Securitas, Crider spent three years at Deliveroo, where his positions included VP, finance for the marketplace & technology functions.

He now says he is looking forward to helping Carwow grow even further in the coming years.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: ‘I am very excited to be joining as CFO at such a pivotal time for the Carwow Group.

‘Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work with talented teams across Europe and I look forward to helping drive the next phase of growth across the UK, Germany and Spain, working with the rest of the Carwow Executive Team.’