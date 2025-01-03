Carwow reveals most searched-for new cars of 2024 with family SUVs dominating list

The Kia Sportage was the most searched for new vehicle on Carwow last year as interest in family SUVs remained sky high once more.

The South Korean favourite took the title for the second year in a row, narrowly beating the Hyundai Tuscon, with which it shares the same platform.

Another family SUV, the Volkswagen Tiguan, finished third in the list of new cars configured most often on Carwow, as the segment continued to dominate buyers’ preferences.

Meanwhile, the Renault Clio enjoyed a stellar year, which saw its popularity rise by 113% compared to the previous year.

Top 10 most configured cars on Carwow in 2024

Kia Sportage Hyundai Tucson Volkswagen Tiguan Tesla Model Y Renault Clio MG4 EV Volvo XC40 Volkswagen Golf Toyota Yaris Volkswagen Polo

When it came to EVs, the Tesla Model Y was the most configured new car according to Carwow, retaining the crown it also scooped in 2023.

However, there was some change from last year, with the MG4 overtaking Tesla’s Model 3 into second place.

In fourth place, with configurations up two-fold on 2023 figures, was the Volvo EX30, followed by the Polestar 2 in fifth.

Top 10 most configured BEVs on Carwow in 2024

Tesla Model Y MG 4 Tesla Model 3 Volvo EX30 Polestar 2 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Audi Q4 e-tron Curpra Born MG ZS Kia EV6

Reacting to the findings. Philipp Sayler von Amende, Carwow chief commercial officer said: ‘Carwow configuration data is a strong indicator of future purchase intent, so it is encouraging that these figures are rising – particularly for EVs – despite the obvious challenges in the new car market.

‘The increased investment from OEMs appears to be effective in stimulating EV demand and we are seeing a corresponding uplift in configurations and sales of alternatively fuelled vehicles on the platform.

‘In 2024, EV configurations were up 28%, while petrol configurations were down 13% on 2023 figures.

‘While these are promising signs, there is still a long way to go before private sales are at the level required to meet the ZEV mandate.

‘Significant government investment in incentives and infrastructure will be crucial to making EVs an affordable and practical ownership option.’