Carwow study finds more than a quarter of buyers would consider Chinese vehicle but concerns remain over familiarity

Just over a quarter of car buyers would consider a Chinese brand for their next vehicle over a more established badge, a new survey has revealed.

Data collected by Carwow found that 29 per cent of people currently in the market for a vehicle would give consideration to a car from the Asian country.

It comes as at a time when several Chinese EV disruptors are looking to make their mark in this country, following success elsewhere in the world.

At last month’s Car Dealer conference in Gaydon, Cambria boss Mark Lavery said the influx was the ‘single biggest seismic shift’ the automotive industry has seen for decades’.

Earlier this year, leading Chinese outfit BYD announced plans to have up to 100 UK car dealers by end of 2025.

Meanwhile rival firm GWM Ora has partnered with dealer groups Lookers, Wessex Garages, Peter Vardy, Chorley Group, Charles Hurst Group and City West Country.

Other new brands include the likes of Chery, XPeng and Nio and Carwow’s survey of more than 1,300 motorists gives a clear indication of what buyers are thinking.

Around 30 per cent of those polled said they associated Chinese cars with value for money, while 19 per cent believeed Chinese cars have more competitive prices than other car brands.

Elsewhere, one in 10 said they have ‘more and better’ technology than their European counterparts.

On the flip side, 37 per cent said ‘political matters’ would put them off buying a Chinese car with 36 per cent expressing concerns over build quality.

There were also significant concerns over a lack of familiarity with Chinese brands, with 28 per cent saying this was an issue.

However, one in five of those polled said they could be persuaded after more time building up familiarity with new entrants from China.

James Hind, co-founder and CEO of Carwow, said: ‘The fact that more than one in four drivers would now consider a Chinese car is testament to how quickly we’re seeing perception shifting.

‘However, Chinese car manufacturers looking to launch in the UK also have a job to do to win over new drivers; they’re battling a near-complete lack of brand awareness and will want to turn around the public’s current perception of build-quality.

‘While build quality might have been an issue in the past, it’s now very high, as is design and safety. Chinese cars have modern, sleek styling, and European designers are being headhunted by Chinese manufacturers to ensure new models have high kerb appeal.

‘Meanwhile, Chinese cars are getting some of the highest safety ratings in Europe, beating cars from more established brands.’

Responding to the data, Hind backed the new Chinese brands to make their mark on the UK market, pointing to the levels of success already achieved in this country by MG.

‘Electric vehicles are where Chinese brands are focusing; they have the battery processing and production capabilities, and can produce high-quality, long-range EV much more cheaply than European manufacturers, he said.

‘This is likely to drive the price of EVs down, while also increasing choice in the market, all of which is great news for British motorists considering switching to EVs.

‘The majority of people tell us they are put off buying an EV because of the high purchase cost. But given the competitive prices being offered by Chinese manufacturers, this could all change.’

He added: ‘We are always excited to see new car brands launching on Carwow’s site; offering consumers more choice at different price-points.

‘One of the most popular car brands on Carwow is made by MG, and its MG4 won our Car of The Year Award 2023.

‘If Chinese brands can continue this trend of shifting perceptions and increasing their brand awareness, the next few years look set to be significant ones for Chinese car brands in the UK.’