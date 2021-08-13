Carzam appoints new chief vehicle preparation officer from Sytner Group’s CarShop

Carzam has swooped in to appoint a new chief vehicle preparation officer from one of its major rivals.

Dave Palmer joins the company from the Sytner Group’s CarShop, where he worked in various roles for 12 years.

Most recently he was the car supermarket chain’s vehicle preparation director having spent more than 25 years in the industry.

He will be heading up Carzam’s vehicle preparation operations, offering the best to both wholesalers and retail customers.

His main responsibility will be ensuring Carzam’s vehicle prep levels are ‘the best in the business’.

He joins CEO Kirk O’Callaghan in moving to Big Motoring World’s online dealer group from CarShop.

O’Callaghan said: ‘Dave’s appointment is hugely strategic for us as it brings yet more skill and experience into Carzam.

‘Dave is one of the few people in the UK who can deliver the highest quality of vehicle prep at large scale volumes.

‘Carzam is led by a team of seasoned car industry professionals and Dave is the absolute perfect fit, with an unbeatable skillset and a perfectionist’s approach to vehicle preparation.’

Palmer, who has already taken up his new post, added: ‘Carzam’s approach to the market is a fascinating and diverse one, led by a desire to offer the very best to both its wholesale and its retail customers.

‘One of the most crucial elements is ensuring the absolute best in vehicle preparation quality.

‘Carzam is accelerating change within the automotive retail sector and the highest quality of vehicles are at the core of our customer proposition.’