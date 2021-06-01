Cazoo officially launches Drover replacement

Cazoo has officially launched its all-inclusive new car subscriptions service to replace Drover – six months after buying the firm for an undisclosed fee.

Car Dealer revealed last week that all Drover branding had been removed from Cazoo’s website.

It has now been absorbed into the firm’s new all-inclusive subscription service for new cars.

Cazoo officially launched the service today (Tuesday) and bosses say the platform is ‘long overdue’.

The online dealership will now offer a range of new cars available on a subscription for between six and 24 months.

At the end of the contract period, the customer can return the car, switch it for another one or keep it on a rolling monthly contract.

Every Cazoo car subscription includes fully comprehensive insurance cover, servicing, maintenance, road tax and 24/7 roadside assistance and comes with a 1,000 miles monthly allowance and a 7-day money back guarantee.

Alex Chesterman OBE, founder & CEO of Cazoo said, ‘Subscriptions offer flexibility and convenience and it is clear from our research that a simple and comprehensive car subscription offering is long overdue.

‘The launch of our subscription service allows us to now offer consumers both new and used cars and the flexibility to either purchase, finance or subscribe, all entirely online.

‘This is another step forward in our mission to deliver the best and most comprehensive car buying experience to consumers across the UK.’

Cazoo purchased Drover in December 2020 but initially kept the company independent.

Existing Drover customers will not see their deals affected by the switch.

Their contracts will continue to run as normal and will only change over to Cazoo once they’re up for renewal.