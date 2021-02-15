CD Auction Group has dropped listing and sellers’ fees on its dealer-to-dealer platform.

It said the support for dealers using Vehicle Tradex would be in place for the foreseeable future to help them find and sell stock efficiently.

Andy Pearce, pictured, operations director at CD Auction Group, said: ‘Dealers are still struggling to find quality stock, and we have put in place this support package to help them manage the process digitally.

‘As the experts in digital remarketing, we believe we are uniquely placed to help dealers through these challenging times.’

CD Auctions was founded in 1989 and built on direct remarketing. It launched using fax bids and has held digital auctions for more than 15 years.

Under the support package, the only fee a dealer will face is £50 if they withdraw the vehicle before sale.

Dealers can list the vehicle from their own forecourt, and an independent inspector appraises and takes images of the vehicle within 48 hours.

Sellers can also send the vehicle to a CD Auction site for cleaning, inspection and pictures before the sale.

In addition, they get 28 days’ free storage.