Celebrating five years of helping dealers grow: V12 Vehicle Finance’s journey in stock funding

As V12 Vehicle Finance (V12VF) celebrates its fifth year of providing stock funding solutions, it is essential to reflect on the journey that has brought us here and the vision that propels us forward.

Over the past five years, V12VF has become a trusted partner for dealers, helping them achieve their business goals while experiencing robust growth within the industry.

Enabling dealers to achieve their goals

From the beginning, V12VF has been committed to understanding motor dealers’ unique needs and challenges.

We recognise that the automotive industry is highly competitive, with dealers seeking ways to enhance their inventory, manage cash flow and, ultimately, increase sales.

Our stock funding solution has been designed to address these specific needs, offering flexible and reliable financial support that helps dealers optimise their operations.

Tim Maffey, finance director at V12 Vehicle Finance, emphasised the importance of this dealer-centric approach, saying: ‘Our mission has always been to support dealers in achieving their business objectives.

‘By providing tailored funding solutions, we enable them to maintain a diverse and attractive inventory, which is crucial for driving sales and growth.’

A legacy of growth

The growth of V12VF over the past five years is testament to our commitment to service.

Since our inception, we have expanded our portfolio, introduced products and forged strong relationships with a range of dealers across the UK.

This growth has not only solidified our position in the market but has also allowed us to continuously refine and enhance our offerings to better serve our partners.

Reflecting on this growth journey, Maffey said: ‘Our growth has been sizeable. We have gone from a start-up to a significant player in the stock funding sector.

‘This success is a direct result of our dedication and our dealer partners’ trust in us. We are continually evolving to meet the changing needs of the market.’

The Secure Trust Bank benefit

One of the key differentiators for V12 Vehicle Finance is being part of Secure Trust Bank – a well-established financial institution.

This provides our partners with an added layer of security and confidence, knowing that a reputable and stable banking entity backs their funding needs.

In an industry where financial stability is paramount, Secure Trust Bank allows us to offer competitive rates and innovative funding solutions without compromising reliability or service quality.

This benefits our dealer partners and strengthens our position as a trusted provider in the stock funding landscape.

Looking ahead: a future of innovation and partnership

We remain focused on the future. V12 Vehicle Finance is committed to driving innovation in stock funding solutions, leveraging technology and industry insights to stay ahead of market trends.

We aim to continue expanding our reach, supporting more dealers and encouraging long-term partnerships that drive mutual success.

Maffey articulated this vision, commenting: ‘We are excited about the future. Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in stock funding, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry.’

Our fifth anniversary marks a significant chapter in our journey, reflecting on our achievements and setting the stage for future success.

As we look ahead, we are excited to continue this journey of innovation and partnership, supporting the automotive industry’s bright and dynamic future.

