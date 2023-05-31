Log in

News

Championship endurance racing team goes up for sale – including two iconic BMW race cars

  • Online marketplace is offering INGSport in its entirety and ready to go
  • Team has won many titles over the years
  • Motorsport Showroom says it’s honoured to be entrusted with sale
Advert

Time 2:48 pm, May 31, 2023

A rare opportunity to own a championship endurance racing team has come up with the sale of INGSport.

Specialist online marketplace Motorsport Showroom is offering people the chance to buy all the assets of the fully equipped team, along with a BMW Z4 GT3 including spares and software licence plus a BMW E46 320i WTC Enduro-spec.

As well as both iconic BMW race cars, the sale includes a comprehensive spares package, truck, ancillary pit equipment, tools, branding intellectual property rights, plus the website along with merchandise.

Advert

INGSport’s tally of triumphs includes:

  • 2013 Britcar overall champions
  • 2009 Britcar 500 Production Cup winners
  • 2008 European endurance team champions
  • 2008 European endurance driver champion

Motorsport Showroom said INGSport’s owner wants to sell 100 per cent of the assets, and the deal will include a fully equipped MAN 18-tonne truck including an ex-Lotus F1 test truck awning.

Also in the sale is all pit equipment owned by the company to run both cars, including fuel churns and fillers plus tyre warmer, two Pauli wheel guns and two twin-bottle air tanks as well as two Staubli churns and a full set of Autotel digital radios.

Advert

The VAT-registered company isn’t being sold with any current or ongoing revenue-producing activities, credits or debt, and future owners will be responsible for financing the ongoing running costs of the team.

Workshop and storage facilities, which are based near Stamford, will be available via separate negotiation after the purchase.

Motorsport Showroom director Harry Whale said: ‘It’s a real honour for us to be entrusted with the sale of a whole team, which has been a passion project for so many successful seasons.

‘We have a combined experience of over 30 years in motorsport and can count on the fingers of one hand how many times an entire team has come up for sale.

‘Given this particular team’s championship-winning results along with the offering of two iconic and desirable cars makes this an unrepeatable opportunity.’

BMW Z4 GT3
The BMW Z4 GT3 (above) is eligible for a variety of international and national championships, including events run by Motorsport Showroom partner GT Cup and the Britcar Endurance Championship, along with a variety of 24-hour endurance races.

Advert

At the top of the story, you can watch and hear the BMW Z4 GT3 with its V8 engine in action at Oulton Park.

BMW E46 320i WTC Enduro-spec

The BMW E46 320i WTC Enduro-spec (above) is eligible for a variety of events including the British Endurance Championship.

Whale added: ‘This is a remarkable opportunity to acquire a fully equipped, modern racing team that’s ‘‘on the button’’ and ready to go, and we anticipate considerable interest.’

Email him on [email protected] to register an expression of interest, including a phone number among the contact details.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51