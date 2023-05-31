Championship endurance racing team goes up for sale – including two iconic BMW race cars

A rare opportunity to own a championship endurance racing team has come up with the sale of INGSport.

Specialist online marketplace Motorsport Showroom is offering people the chance to buy all the assets of the fully equipped team, along with a BMW Z4 GT3 including spares and software licence plus a BMW E46 320i WTC Enduro-spec.

As well as both iconic BMW race cars, the sale includes a comprehensive spares package, truck, ancillary pit equipment, tools, branding intellectual property rights, plus the website along with merchandise.

INGSport’s tally of triumphs includes:

2013 Britcar overall champions

2009 Britcar 500 Production Cup winners

2008 European endurance team champions

2008 European endurance driver champion

Motorsport Showroom said INGSport’s owner wants to sell 100 per cent of the assets, and the deal will include a fully equipped MAN 18-tonne truck including an ex-Lotus F1 test truck awning.

Also in the sale is all pit equipment owned by the company to run both cars, including fuel churns and fillers plus tyre warmer, two Pauli wheel guns and two twin-bottle air tanks as well as two Staubli churns and a full set of Autotel digital radios.

The VAT-registered company isn’t being sold with any current or ongoing revenue-producing activities, credits or debt, and future owners will be responsible for financing the ongoing running costs of the team.

Workshop and storage facilities, which are based near Stamford, will be available via separate negotiation after the purchase.

Motorsport Showroom director Harry Whale said: ‘It’s a real honour for us to be entrusted with the sale of a whole team, which has been a passion project for so many successful seasons.

‘We have a combined experience of over 30 years in motorsport and can count on the fingers of one hand how many times an entire team has come up for sale.

‘Given this particular team’s championship-winning results along with the offering of two iconic and desirable cars makes this an unrepeatable opportunity.’



The BMW Z4 GT3 (above) is eligible for a variety of international and national championships, including events run by Motorsport Showroom partner GT Cup and the Britcar Endurance Championship, along with a variety of 24-hour endurance races.

At the top of the story, you can watch and hear the BMW Z4 GT3 with its V8 engine in action at Oulton Park.

The BMW E46 320i WTC Enduro-spec (above) is eligible for a variety of events including the British Endurance Championship.

Whale added: ‘This is a remarkable opportunity to acquire a fully equipped, modern racing team that’s ‘‘on the button’’ and ready to go, and we anticipate considerable interest.’

Email him on [email protected] to register an expression of interest, including a phone number among the contact details.