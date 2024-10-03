ChargeGuru lights up London to raise awareness of insufficient at-home EV charging solutions

ChargeGuru, a provider of electric vehicle charging solutions in the UK, has launched new campaign that it hopes will shed light on the lagging EV infrastructure for those living in flats.

Following a survey of 1,004 flat residents living in the UK and 250 property managers, developers, block managers and landlords, ChargeGuru found that over half (53%) of residents living in flats plan to switch to EVs by 2029, adding to the 12% who are already driving EVs.

However, almost 70% of flat residents are – or would be – reliant on public charging stations, where costs are on average three times higher than home charging. This is due to the lack of at-home charging infrastructure being implemented by landlords and property managers.

To highlight this point, ChargeGuru UK took to the streets of London to light-up famous landmarks and monuments, including London Bridge, Canary Wharf, and Barbican, to educate apartment residents and apartment property managers about the at-home EV charging solutions available and to ensure that “no one is left behind in the UK’s transition to electric mobility,” according to the firm.

One of the slogans read: “Don’t overpay for EV charging when you could charge at home! FFS”, with the latter a cheeky reference to the firm’s Fully Funded Solution, which aims to make it easier for both residents and property managers to introduce charging solutions.

“The EV transition must be inclusive,” said Denis Watling, Managing Director, ChargeGuru UK. “Our illumination shines the spotlight on the fact that residents in flats deserve the same opportunities to embrace electric mobility as those in houses.

“We’re empowering both residents and property managers by not only creating excitement around the potential of this technology but also educating on what’s possible so action can be taken, ensuring no one is left behind in this EV revolution,” Watling added.

According to the company, only 29% of property managers have invested in EV charging infrastructure over the past 12-18 months, and just 32% have plans to do so in the next year.

This sluggish uptake could not only lead to increasing resident dissatisfaction, but it also represents a missed commercial opportunity to attract and retain tenants, whilst adding value and future-proofing residential property portfolios, according to ChargeGuru.