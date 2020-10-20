Support is now being given by the automotive charity Ben to people who have lost their jobs and are at risk of losing their jobs in the automotive industry.

It said it had seen a 52 per cent rise in requests for help between April and September this year, demonstrating the effect of the pandemic on people’s health and well-being.

As part of its extended help, Ben said it had developed online tools as well as giving one-to-one support.

The tools – available at www.ben.org.uk/work – offer guidance and self-help resources on creating or updating a CV, preparing for interviews, finding the right job and job searching.

One-to-one support includes information, advice and guidance on managing money and maximising benefits, plus access to Ben’s life-coaching programme to help improve confidence and motivation.

Rachel Clift, health and well-being director at Ben, said: ‘This has been an incredibly tough time for our industry and its people.

‘The pandemic has left many people’s futures uncertain, so in response we have extended our services to provide the relevant support.

‘We are helping automotive people to cope with their current employment situation and look to the future, as well as providing information, advice and guidance for job-seeking, CV building and interview skills.

‘Work is a very important part of our lives and contributes to our overall health and well-being.

‘As well as providing the financial security we all need, work provides us with social connections and helps us build confidence, self-esteem and a sense of purpose.

As part of the initiative, it has partnered with organisations including the IMI, and IMI chief executive Steve Nash said: ‘The IMI is doing all it can to support people working in the industry at this challenging time.

‘We are, therefore, delighted to be able to add our new three-month free trial membership offer to the Ben Work, Health and Well-being services.

‘We know from the last few months that being part of the wider automotive community through IMI membership has helped many.’

The IMI offers access to technical expertise and online learning tools, plus topical information and practical training opportunities.

Nash said they ‘should help those facing a change in their working circumstances to stay on top of the skills that will put them in the best position for new roles’.