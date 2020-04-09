Recovery of the Chinese car industry has been rapid as Wuhan car dealerships open for business once again.

In a positive piece of news for the UK car industry, Bloomberg is today reporting that the strength of pent up demand has taken ‘some car dealers by surprise’.

One Audi dealer reported he was ‘shocked’ by the number of purchases since the reopening and reported it as a ‘boom after a two-month dormancy’.

Bloomberg reports that across China – currently the world’s biggest car market – car sales have been picking up since February from next to nothing.

Steve Fowler, editor-in-chief of Auto Express told Car Dealer Magazine:

‘The pent-up demand for cars could well see a Le Mans-style sprinting start as customers rush to buy when restrictions are lifted.

‘We know that there’s still plenty of interest with people looking for information on new cars, while those whose lease deals have finished in the past few weeks will be back into showrooms. Manufacturers who go quiet during this time risk being forgotten when buyers return – as they inevitably will.’

The report says that anecdotal evidence from Wuhan shows that while consumers may be cautious about the return to normal life they are still willing to make big purchases.

Some automotive professionals in China believe that customers are more motivated to buy a new car as they deem personal transport safer than public. Audi told Bloomberg that in particular many families were buying second cars.

Other dealers are reporting similar levels of interest with buyers returning to pre-lockdown levels. Some showrooms are seeing a pick up in first time buyers with health care professionals and doctors among those now buying.

Car sales dropped by 96 per cent in the country during the crisis – and it’s likely we will see the same in the UK – but in the first three weeks of March the decline moderated with the China Passenger Car Association reporting March down 40 per cent overall.

As of April 3, almost all of China’s dealers were back in business and the government has announced a set of stimulus measures to spark car sales into life. The Wuhan lock down was put in place on January 23. it took 14 weeks for restrictions in the district where the first coronavirus cases were first discovered to be lifted.

BMW believes the trends seen in China point towards a ‘sustainable recovery’ as it experiences a ‘strong order take’.