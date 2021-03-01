Family-run dealer group Chorley has snapped up 06 Ormskirk Ltd, it’s been announced.

The sale, for an undisclosed sum, includes 06 Vauxhall Ormskirk and 06 Mitsubishi Skelmersdale.

The two businesses will become part of Chorley Group and will trade as Chorley Group Vauxhall (Ormskirk) and Chorley Group Mitsubishi (Skelmersdale).

Adam Turner, Chorley Group managing director, said: ‘We are really excited to welcome the 06 businesses to the Chorley Group family.

‘This has been a long process given the current restrictions and we are grateful to the team at CG Professional for their focus and determination in closing the deal. We’re thrilled to get it over the line.

‘The 06 group have a fantastic culture centred on customer satisfaction and employee retention, which are all traits that fit perfectly with our group.’

The two business join Chorley’s portfolio which currently comprises nine franchises and 250 employees.

Turner added: ‘This acquisition is the latest move in our mid-term strategic plans across the north-west and we can’t wait to start working with the team, including one of the current directors John Dickson.’

Paul Byron, current joint managing director at 06 Ormskirk, said: ‘Selling your business is always going to be a tough decision but we made the decision that we wanted to sell to a business that really shared our values.

‘The last 15 years have been an incredible journey, and we leave behind a business that we are proud of and we know it is in great hands with Chorley Group.’

David Kendrick, partner at UHY Hacker Young who advised the shareholder of 06 Ormskirk on the sale said: ‘This is a great acquisition for Chorley Group who have a strong representation across the north west.

’06 have been a strong profitable business for over 15 years and joining a larger regional group will only increase this. Congratulations to both parties involved and yet again we see further consolidation.’