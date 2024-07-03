Click Dealer – Consumer Lead Generation 2024

Driving leads into your car dealership has to be the highest priority in today’s competitive market, and that makes the Consumer Lead Generation award always hard fought for.

Our winner of the Car Dealer Power 2024 trophy in this category is Click Dealer, which was highly praised by customers for the excellent service it provides.

The business has adapted over the years to give its customers the most relevant and up-to-date services, including products such as ClickEngage that allows them to build their own deals online while their dealership is closed, and its latest digital marketing services.

This includes PPC, social media and SEO marketing along with websites and DMS.

‘It’s a fantastic feeling [to win this award],’ CEO of Click Dealer Ollie Moxham told Car Dealer.

‘It’s voted for by the dealers, making it a mega feeling in the business, shared by myself and the rest of the team. We’re all really excited.’

He explained: ‘I think we’re relatively unique in the marketplace of having a combined web DMS and digital marketing services. That means that it’s a bit of a one-stop shop.

‘We’ve got some fantastic data running through, which we can turn into very good management information for our dealers, which helps them understand how their business is performing, and areas that they can potentially improve on.

‘I think our core service with the dealer management system has been long established, as well as our web products.

‘And then there have recently been our digital marketing services, which has been the the newest department.’

When asked how the business stays on top of what customers want, Moxham said: ‘We use a lot of dealer surveys to understand what the pain points are within their business, and that helps our roadmap and developments.

‘It’s an award that the whole team can take pride in really. It’s our customers, our dealerships, you know.

‘If you look at our Google reviews, they rate our customer service as well as our products and services, so to have won an award is a fantastic achievement.’