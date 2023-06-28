Click Dealer will surely look back at the 2023 Car Dealer Power Awards with fondness after collecting an impressive hat-trick of highly commended gongs.

The Stoke-on-Trent company has been a staple of these awards for many years and is highly commended in our Website Provider for Independent Dealers category for the second year in a row.

Boss Ollie Moxham said the accolade means a lot to the firm as a good website becomes more and more crucial to how dealers do business.

He told Car Dealer: ‘We’re delighted to have been recognised for the websites we design and deliver for independent dealers.

‘A website is more than just a ‘nice to have’, it is a valuable and integral part of a dealer’s omnichannel sales process – to have been recognised for the solutions we provide is fantastic, thank you to all the dealers who voted for us.

‘Our in-house team works hard on designing and building new websites to engage customers and give the dealer a great online platform to drive in leads and sales – there’s a lot of work that goes into our websites and the technical performance they offer.’

Moxham also had a word to say about how important awards such as Car Dealer Power are to the industry, and says that the firm are on course to perform just as well next year.

‘The awards are a chance to take time out and celebrate the successes of businesses in the industry,’ he added.

‘The fact the awards are voted for by dealers really puts weight behind them and gives recognition to the companies providing great service and support to dealerships!

‘The past year has been positive at Click Dealer.

‘We’ve expanded our customer base, brought in more great talent into the business, and delivered new solutions to the marketplace.

‘Looking ahead, we’ve got an exciting roadmap of new innovations over the next six months, as well as working towards our longer term vision – delivering even more solutions that bring real value and benefit to dealerships.’