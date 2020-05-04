Codeweavers is extending its offer of free e-commerce tools until the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

The digital commerce services provider said that following the government’s confirmation that retailers could sell vehicles online and deliver them during the lockdown – as revealed by Car Dealer on April 22 – opportunities had to be grasped to lessen the economic impact of the restrictions.

Chief executive Roland Schaack, pictured, said: ‘I believe that no matter how quickly the government lifts the restrictions, many – if not most – people are going to want to limit their social contact to their immediate circle of family and friends. There will be marked changes in behaviour for some time to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘I suspect that people who previously exclusively used public transport may well seek to purchase a vehicle to avoid the risk of catching the virus while crammed into buses or Tubes.

‘Inevitably, there will also be pent-up demand. Many people will have delayed proceeding with significant purchases due to the uncertainty of their personal circumstances during the lockdown, so there is a real chance we could see a significant rebound when restrictions are eased.’

He emphasised that although showroom doors were physically closed as far as sales were concerned, it didn’t necessarily mean that dealerships had to be closed for business, adding that Codeweavers was extending its offer of free e-commerce tools – originally announced in March – until the UK was clear of the current restrictions.

The tools include a Checkout plugin that can be easily added to websites, as well as a standalone remote sales application for building offers and sending customised links to customers via which they can buy directly.

More: Codeweavers offers dealers free support during crisis

ADVERTISEMENT