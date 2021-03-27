New and more innovative products are hitting the market all the time.

We’ve picked out some of the best we’ve seen this month that we reckon drivers will love and will suit every budget.

Belkin Car Vent Phone Mount (£19.99)

A good phone mount is a necessity in a modern car, particularly if you rely on your mobile for navigation.

The Belkin Car Vent Mount is one of the best we’ve found, providing a sturdy holder for your phone, which then slots into the car’s air vents.

It doesn’t break the bank, and it keeps you on the right side of the law as well.

Mate X (£1,499)

The popularity of the electric bike is on the up.

Many people are flocking to these battery-assisted cycles as a way to get into life on two wheels but with the added safety net of electric power for when the road gets hilly.

The Mate X – from Denmark-based Mate.Bike – is a foldable e-bike, meaning it’s ideal for those who want to get on the move quickly.

Plus, you can store it in the back of the car without any trouble at all.

Without the limitations of a conventional and bulky regular e-bike, the Mate X opens up a world of opportunities.

Pioneer SPH-DA120 (£349.99)

So many new cars are fitted with more complex and elaborate systems that it’s often forgotten how easy it can be to upgrade existing cars.

One of the simplest ways is by fitting a new head unit, and the Pioneer SPH-DA120 is one of the most tech-laden.

It boasts Apple CarPlay and is compatible with Android devices too.

The White Company Car Scent Diffuser (£15)

Who doesn’t like a fresh-smelling car?

The number of car scents and fresheners on the market today is as long as your arm, but our pick comes from The White Company.

The aluminium stick clips on to one of the interior vents and, after choosing a scented oil for the filter, will gently fill your car with one of The White Company’s trademark scents.

