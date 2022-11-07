Log in
Motorway traffic via PAMotorway traffic via PA

News

Cost-of-living crisis sees drivers look to take on more debt to stay on the road

  • Forty per cent of motorists fear general rising costs will drive them off road – survey
  • Same amount believe they’ll have to go deeper into debt to carry on driving
  • Comparethemarket poll uncovers concerns over petrol and diesel prices
Advert

Time 2:25 pm, November 7, 2022

More than a third of motorists have found the cost of driving a struggle over the past month.

That’s according to a new survey from Comparethemarket, which also found that 40 per cent of drivers fear they’ll be unable to stay on the road if costs keep rising.

Its poll of 2,000 drivers found that nearly nine in 10 are worried that increases in other household bills will stop them from being able to afford to continue driving.

Advert

Food and energy bills were the top concerns.

Comparethemarket’s Money Action Index found that households worried about the rising cost of living believe they’ll have to find an average of £224 per month more to cover their rising bills.

Ninety per cent of drivers are worried about petrol and diesel prices. In addition, 40 per cent reckon they’ll need to take on more debt to stay on the road.

Advert

Meanwhile, separate figures from Comparethemarket show that the annual cost of running a petrol-powered car soared by £272 year on year in September to reach £1,866, with the increasing price of petrol having the biggest impact.

Julie Daniels, director at Comparethemarket, said: ‘The cost of petrol is still considerably more expensive than last year, and other household bills have surged even higher in recent weeks.

‘As a result, many drivers are finding it difficult to afford staying on the road and are being forced to make fewer journeys or cut back on seeing friends and family.

‘Worryingly, some are going deeper into debt to keep driving.’

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190