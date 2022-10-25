Log in
Used cars, people on unspecified forecourt in Norwich, 1st June 2020, via PAUsed cars, people on unspecified forecourt in Norwich, 1st June 2020, via PA

News

Cost of living crisis having ‘profound’ effect on used car buyers

  • Survey finds cost of living crisis influencing 75 per cent of next car purchases
  • eBay Motors Group found 43 per cent of buyers are looking to buy cheaper or smaller models
  • Increased energy bills and inflation have a greater impact than pump price rises
Advert

Time 1:44 pm, October 25, 2022

The cost of living crisis is beginning to have a ‘profound’ impact on used car buyers, new research has found.

eBay Motors Group found that the ongoing crisis is influencing 75 per cent of buyers’ next car purchases.

Its Consumer Insight Panel quizzed 2,000 new and used car buyers across the UK, and found that of that 75 per cent, 32 per cent said they were putting their purchase on hold.

Advert

Meanwhile, 28 per cent said that recent rises in the cost of living will mean they’ll be purchasing a cheaper car, and 16 per cent a smaller one.

However, a quarter of respondents said the increases will have no impact on their next purchase.

The findings identified soaring energy bills as the biggest concern among buyers, with 74 per cent saying these increases will influence their next car purchase.

Advert

This was followed by the inflationary impact on goods and services (70 per cent), high petrol and diesel pump prices (68 per cent) and rises in the cost of borrowing (59 per cent) and council tax (57 per cent).

Lucy Tugby, eBay Motors Group marketing director, said: ‘The cost of living crisis is having a profound impact on car buyers, with a third now delaying their purchases.

‘However, the balance is responding to higher costs by looking to buy cheaper or smaller cars, while a quarter say the rises will have no influence on their buying decisions.

‘Our research shows the resilience of the car market with many buyers saying they will be purchasing out of necessity, despite the impact rising costs are having on their household budgets.’

She added: ‘For dealers this means maximising the online exposure of their stock and pricing to market because now, more than ever, in-market buyers will be looking for value for money.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51