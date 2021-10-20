Covid guidelines for the Used Car Awards 2021 – here’s how to gain entry to the big event

Used Car Awards guests will be required to show their vaccine passports or a negative lateral test result to get into the venue.

The awards night – being held at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 29 – will be following the venue’s rules of entry.

This means guests will be required to show their Covid status – vaccination, negative Covid test or proof of immunity – to security staff before entry.

To avoid delays getting into the venue, all guests are advised to prepare for this ahead of the event.

If you are planning on attending the Used Car Awards and travelling from England, Covid passes can be obtained here.

Covid passes can be downloaded onto your phone and saved in your smart wallets.

You can also download your Covid pass and print it out to show staff when you arrive.

If you are coming from abroad, or cannot get hold of your Covid pass, instead please take a lateral flow test.

These are readily available from pharmacies and the government website here.

A test needs to be taken within 48 hours of attending the event and the result registered on the NHS website here.

Once the result is registered you will be issued with a text message which you can show to security staff to gain entry to the venue.

If you do not have access to a mobile phone, have received the vaccination outside of the UK or are not registered with a GP in England you can present a hard copy of official documented proof for entry.

In summary there are two main ways to get access to the Used Car Awards:

Show proof of two vaccinations with your Covid Pass. Find out how to get one here . Show results of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of the awards. Take the test, register the result on the government website and show the test result text to staff to gain entry.

Please note, admission to the Used Car Awards will only be allowed by The Brewery security staff following these guidelines.

Guests and sponsors are advised to carefully follow these instructions prior to attending the venue.

No refunds will be issued for tickets purchased if you cannot gain entry to the venue because you have not followed these guidelines.

In the event you or your guests are unable to attend the Used Car Awards due to a case of Covid-19, no refunds will be issued but your ticket will be transferable to the Used Car Awards 2022.