Log in

Used Car Awards

Used Car Awards 2021: Find out who made our Nominations List

  • Nominations List revealed for Used Car Awards 2021
  • Names in the frame will now go forward to tough mystery shopping phase
  • Shortlist of five firms will be revealed on October 25
  • Firms advised to book their places at Used Car Awards ceremony now

Time 1 min ago

Today we can reveal the firms vying for success in the Used Car Awards 2021, sponsored by Black Horse.

The Nominations List below contains the names of those who will go through to the mystery shopping judging phase of the awards.

Our judging panel – which includes event host Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer – have whittled down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online review scores and citations.

Advert

These businesses now go forward to the tough mystery shopping phase where our panel assesses each firm to draw up the awards shortlist, which will be revealed on October 25.

The shortlisted firms will find out who has won our coveted gongs at the awards night.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 29 at The Brewery in London.

Brewer said: ‘We’ve been overwhelmed with entries this year and our judges had a tough job whittling them down to this nominations list.

Advert

‘These dealers are the ones that will now face our mystery shoppers – which can happen remotely, on the phone or on your website, or even in person.

‘Make sure you and your teams are on top of your game because you never know when our mystery shoppers may be enquiring.’

It is highly advisable to book your place at the event now as places are running out fast.

Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott added: ‘This year demand for a seat at our Used Car Awards has been bigger than ever.

‘We know the industry is desperate to get back together and with used cars well and truly in the spotlight this year we know these awards will be more important than ever.’

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX will be hosting the official after party, which is invite only.

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards.

Nominations List

Dealers’ Dealer

Sponsored by GardX

  • Jamie Caple, Car Quay
  • Darren Edwards, Sytner
  • Sam Evans, Beck Evans
  • Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Group
  • Robert Forrester, Vertu Motors
  • Max Nicholson, The Car Buying Hub
  • Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke / IMDA
  • Peter Smyth, Swansway
  • Peter Vardy, Peter Vardy
  • Peter Waddell, Big Motoring World

Service & Repair Outlet 

Sponsorship available

  • ACC UK
  • Ashbrow Garage
  • Anderson Clark Motor Repairs
  • Cleevely EV
  • The Harris Motor Company
  • Just Nice Clean Cars Limited
  • Spencers MOT & Service Norwich
  • Thatcham MOT Centre
  • Uckfield Motor Services
  • VW Audi Specialists Hitchin

Used Car Product 

Sponsored by Händler Protect

  • Auto Trader
  • Cap HPI
  • Cartotrade
  • Close Brothers Motor Finance
  • Carwow
  • Dealer Auction
  • GardX Paint Protection
  • Lawgistics Compliance Portal
  • Trade2Trade
  • Wizzle

Social Media User 

Sponsored by iVendi

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Close Motor Company
  • Emerald House of Cars
  • Marshall Motor Group
  • Pilote Classics
  • Premier GT
  • Romans International
  • Specialist Cars Stoke
  • Targa Florio Cars
  • TrustFord

Use of Video 

Sponsored by Carwow

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Autopark UK
  • George Kingsley Prestige and Performance
  • JA Jarvis
  • Nicholas Mee & Company
  • Pilote Classics
  • Premier GT
  • Prestige Diesels & Sports
  • Redgate Lodge
  • Targa Florio Cars

Used Car Website 

Sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience 

Sponsored by Codeweavers

  • Batchelors Motor Group
  • Carzam
  • Cazoo
  • Cinch
  • Hilton Garage
  • Motorpoint
  • Richmond Motor Group
  • Swansway
  • Vertu Motors
  • Wilsons

Specialist Used Car Dealership 

Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance

  • Automotive Addiction
  • Carrera Specialist Cars
  • Hendy Performance Eastleigh
  • Nicholas Mee & Company
  • Pilote Classics
  • Premier GT
  • Quirks Car Company
  • R Symons
  • SuperMini UK
  • Targa Florio Cars

Used Car Sales Team

Sponsored by Motorway

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Beck Evans
  • Carshop
  • Crompton Way Motors
  • Car Quay
  • ESP Cars
  • Hendy Ford Tunbridge Wells
  • JRR Cars
  • Trade Price Cars
  • Plympton Car Centre

Used Car Dealer Principal 

Sponsored by Aston Lark

  • Jack Austin, Totally Trade Direct Ltd
  • James Fackrell, Taunton VW
  • Sean Gaul, Perry’s High Wycombe
  • Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales
  • Brian Herlihy, Taggarts Jaguar
  • James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe
  • Tim Smith, Mastercars Hitchin
  • Mark Swindells, Croyland Car Megastore
  • Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
  • Shaun Young, Revento Motors

Future Star 

Sponsored by Northridge Finance

  • Jamie Burton, Croyland Car Megastore
  • Shaun Fairbairn, Greendale Car Sales Ltd
  • Jack Heywood, Car Quay
  • Josh Lowry, MB Motors Ballymena
  • Kieran Mattock, Norwich Van Centre
  • Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
  • Jack Oakes, Redburn Motor Company
  • Craig Raine, Autopark UK
  • Elliott Rosoman, Trade Price Cars
  • Jessie Smith, Sidegate Motors 

Used Car Customer Care 

Sponsored by RAC

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Angus MacKinnon
  • Chequers Cars
  • The Car Company Bristol and Bath
  • Prestige Diesels & Sports
  • The Professional Car Agent
  • Plympton Car Centre
  • Spencers Car Sales
  • LWF Car Sales 
  • Motoroo 

Used Car Supermarket

Sponsored by Autoguard Warranties

  • Available Car
  • Big Motoring World
  • Carbase
  • Cargiant
  • Carshop
  • Carz by Peter Vardy
  • Croyland Car Megastore
  • Hilton Garage
  • Motorpoint
  • Trade Centre Group

Newcomer Dealership

Sponsored by 1Link Trade Buyer

  • Auto Sales North East
  • Bedford Car Sales
  • Car Brothers
  • Ivanhurst Motor Company
  • Rayner Smith Automotive
  • Stephen’s Car Sales
  • Top Car Inverness
  • Top Gear Motors UK
  • Westlake Motor Company
  • White Dove Suzuki

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer

Sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

  • Addlestone Commercials
  • Cotswold Van Centre
  • eStar Truck & Van
  • Hendy Van Store
  • Ideal Commercials
  • JL Vans
  • Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)
  • Norwich Van Centre
  • Vanbase Bristol
  • Van Monster

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

  • ADG Sevenoaks Prestige & Sports Cars
  • ASK Motors
  • Car-Pod
  • Crompton Way Motors
  • Farmhouse Motors
  • Prestige Diesels & Sports
  • R Symons
  • Thame Cars
  • The Car Company Bristol & Bath
  • The Premium Car Collection

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars 

Sponsored by Black Horse

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Angus MacKinnon
  • Emerald House of Cars
  • Lighthouse Car Centre
  • Martin Brothers Motor Company
  • Motonet
  • Motoroo 
  • Plympton Car Centre
  • Tempest 4 Cars
  • The Professional Car Agent

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars 

Sponsored by Black Horse

  • ASK Motors
  • Autopark UK
  • Car Quay
  • ESP Cars
  • John Mulholland Motors
  • MB Motors Ballymena
  • Redgate Lodge
  • Roadside Garages
  • SUV Prestige
  • Trade Price Cars

Used Car Dealership Group 

Sponsored by Black Horse

  • Acorn Motor Group
  • Close Motor Group
  • Hendy Group
  • Marshall Motor Group
  • Peter Vardy
  • Swansway Group
  • Sytner
  • TrustFord
  • Vertu Motors
  • Waylands Automotive

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme 

Sponsorship available

  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Hyundai
  • Kia
  • Mercedes
  • Porsche
  • Suzuki
  • Toyota
  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo

Days To Turn 

Sponsored by Auto Trader


Nominations list to be published shortly

Car categories

  • Used Small Car
  • Used Mid-Sized Car
  • Used Executive Car
  • Used Sports Car
  • Used SUV
  • Used AFV
  • Used Car of the Year

All sponsored by City Auction Group

Outstanding Achievement 

Sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting

No nominations list revealed

Get more from Car Dealer

  • Premium stories
  • Used car data
  • Magazine early access

Lifetime Achievement 

Sponsored by GardX

No nominations list revealed

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190