Used Car Awards 2021: Find out who made our Nominations List

Today we can reveal the firms vying for success in the Used Car Awards 2021, sponsored by Black Horse.

The Nominations List below contains the names of those who will go through to the mystery shopping judging phase of the awards.

Our judging panel – which includes event host Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer – have whittled down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online review scores and citations.

These businesses now go forward to the tough mystery shopping phase where our panel assesses each firm to draw up the awards shortlist, which will be revealed on October 25.

The shortlisted firms will find out who has won our coveted gongs at the awards night.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 29 at The Brewery in London.

Brewer said: ‘We’ve been overwhelmed with entries this year and our judges had a tough job whittling them down to this nominations list.

‘These dealers are the ones that will now face our mystery shoppers – which can happen remotely, on the phone or on your website, or even in person.

‘Make sure you and your teams are on top of your game because you never know when our mystery shoppers may be enquiring.’

Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott added: ‘This year demand for a seat at our Used Car Awards has been bigger than ever.

‘We know the industry is desperate to get back together and with used cars well and truly in the spotlight this year we know these awards will be more important than ever.’

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards.

Nominations List

Dealers’ Dealer

Sponsored by GardX

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Darren Edwards, Sytner

Sam Evans, Beck Evans

Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Group

Robert Forrester, Vertu Motors

Max Nicholson, The Car Buying Hub

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke / IMDA

Peter Smyth, Swansway

Peter Vardy, Peter Vardy

Peter Waddell, Big Motoring World

Service & Repair Outlet

ACC UK

Ashbrow Garage

Anderson Clark Motor Repairs

Cleevely EV

The Harris Motor Company

Just Nice Clean Cars Limited

Spencers MOT & Service Norwich

Thatcham MOT Centre

Uckfield Motor Services

VW Audi Specialists Hitchin

Used Car Product

Sponsored by Händler Protect

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

Cartotrade

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Carwow

Dealer Auction

GardX Paint Protection

Lawgistics Compliance Portal

Trade2Trade

Wizzle

Social Media User

Sponsored by iVendi

Acklam Car Centre

Close Motor Company

Emerald House of Cars

Marshall Motor Group

Pilote Classics

Premier GT

Romans International

Specialist Cars Stoke

Targa Florio Cars

TrustFord

Use of Video

Sponsored by Carwow

Acklam Car Centre

Autopark UK

George Kingsley Prestige and Performance

JA Jarvis

Nicholas Mee & Company

Pilote Classics

Premier GT

Prestige Diesels & Sports

Redgate Lodge

Targa Florio Cars

Used Car Website

Sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience

Sponsored by Codeweavers

Batchelors Motor Group

Carzam

Cazoo

Cinch

Hilton Garage

Motorpoint

Richmond Motor Group

Swansway

Vertu Motors

Wilsons

Specialist Used Car Dealership

Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance

Automotive Addiction

Carrera Specialist Cars

Hendy Performance Eastleigh

Nicholas Mee & Company

Pilote Classics

Premier GT

Quirks Car Company

R Symons

SuperMini UK

Targa Florio Cars

Used Car Sales Team

Sponsored by Motorway

Acklam Car Centre

Beck Evans

Carshop

Crompton Way Motors

Car Quay

ESP Cars

Hendy Ford Tunbridge Wells

JRR Cars

Trade Price Cars

Plympton Car Centre

Used Car Dealer Principal

Sponsored by Aston Lark

Jack Austin, Totally Trade Direct Ltd

James Fackrell, Taunton VW

Sean Gaul, Perry’s High Wycombe

Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales

Brian Herlihy, Taggarts Jaguar

James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe

Tim Smith, Mastercars Hitchin

Mark Swindells, Croyland Car Megastore

Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Shaun Young, Revento Motors

Future Star

Sponsored by Northridge Finance

Jamie Burton, Croyland Car Megastore

Shaun Fairbairn, Greendale Car Sales Ltd

Jack Heywood, Car Quay

Josh Lowry, MB Motors Ballymena

Kieran Mattock, Norwich Van Centre

Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Jack Oakes, Redburn Motor Company

Craig Raine, Autopark UK

Elliott Rosoman, Trade Price Cars

Jessie Smith, Sidegate Motors

Used Car Customer Care

Sponsored by RAC

Acklam Car Centre

Angus MacKinnon

Chequers Cars

The Car Company Bristol and Bath

Prestige Diesels & Sports

The Professional Car Agent

Plympton Car Centre

Spencers Car Sales

LWF Car Sales

Motoroo

Used Car Supermarket

Sponsored by Autoguard Warranties

Available Car

Big Motoring World

Carbase

Cargiant

Carshop

Carz by Peter Vardy

Croyland Car Megastore

Hilton Garage

Motorpoint

Trade Centre Group

Newcomer Dealership

Sponsored by 1Link Trade Buyer

Auto Sales North East

Bedford Car Sales

Car Brothers

Ivanhurst Motor Company

Rayner Smith Automotive

Stephen’s Car Sales

Top Car Inverness

Top Gear Motors UK

Westlake Motor Company

White Dove Suzuki

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer

Sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Addlestone Commercials

Cotswold Van Centre

eStar Truck & Van

Hendy Van Store

Ideal Commercials

JL Vans

Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)

Norwich Van Centre

Vanbase Bristol

Van Monster

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

ADG Sevenoaks Prestige & Sports Cars

ASK Motors

Car-Pod

Crompton Way Motors

Farmhouse Motors

Prestige Diesels & Sports

R Symons

Thame Cars

The Car Company Bristol & Bath

The Premium Car Collection

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

Acklam Car Centre

Angus MacKinnon

Emerald House of Cars

Lighthouse Car Centre

Martin Brothers Motor Company

Motonet

Motoroo

Plympton Car Centre

Tempest 4 Cars

The Professional Car Agent

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars

Sponsored by Black Horse

ASK Motors

Autopark UK

Car Quay

ESP Cars

John Mulholland Motors

MB Motors Ballymena

Redgate Lodge

Roadside Garages

SUV Prestige

Trade Price Cars

Used Car Dealership Group

Sponsored by Black Horse

Acorn Motor Group

Close Motor Group

Hendy Group

Marshall Motor Group

Peter Vardy

Swansway Group

Sytner

TrustFord

Vertu Motors

Waylands Automotive

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme

Audi

BMW

Hyundai

Kia

Mercedes

Porsche

Suzuki

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Days To Turn

Sponsored by Auto Trader

Car categories

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Executive Car

Used Sports Car

Used SUV

Used AFV

Used Car of the Year

All sponsored by City Auction Group

Outstanding Achievement

Sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting

Lifetime Achievement

Sponsored by GardX

