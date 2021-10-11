Used Car Awards 2021: Find out who made our Nominations List

Today we can reveal the firms vying for success in the Used Car Awards 2021, sponsored by Black Horse.
The Nominations List below contains the names of those who will go through to the mystery shopping judging phase of the awards.
Our judging panel – which includes event host Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer – have whittled down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online review scores and citations.
These businesses now go forward to the tough mystery shopping phase where our panel assesses each firm to draw up the awards shortlist, which will be revealed on October 25.
The shortlisted firms will find out who has won our coveted gongs at the awards night.
The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 29 at The Brewery in London.
Brewer said: ‘We’ve been overwhelmed with entries this year and our judges had a tough job whittling them down to this nominations list.
‘These dealers are the ones that will now face our mystery shoppers – which can happen remotely, on the phone or on your website, or even in person.
‘Make sure you and your teams are on top of your game because you never know when our mystery shoppers may be enquiring.’
It is highly advisable to book your place at the event now as places are running out fast.
Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott added: ‘This year demand for a seat at our Used Car Awards has been bigger than ever.
‘We know the industry is desperate to get back together and with used cars well and truly in the spotlight this year we know these awards will be more important than ever.’
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.
eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX will be hosting the official after party, which is invite only.
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards.
Nominations List
Dealers’ Dealer
Sponsored by GardX
- Jamie Caple, Car Quay
- Darren Edwards, Sytner
- Sam Evans, Beck Evans
- Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Group
- Robert Forrester, Vertu Motors
- Max Nicholson, The Car Buying Hub
- Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke / IMDA
- Peter Smyth, Swansway
- Peter Vardy, Peter Vardy
- Peter Waddell, Big Motoring World
Service & Repair Outlet
Sponsorship available
- ACC UK
- Ashbrow Garage
- Anderson Clark Motor Repairs
- Cleevely EV
- The Harris Motor Company
- Just Nice Clean Cars Limited
- Spencers MOT & Service Norwich
- Thatcham MOT Centre
- Uckfield Motor Services
- VW Audi Specialists Hitchin
Used Car Product
Sponsored by Händler Protect
- Auto Trader
- Cap HPI
- Cartotrade
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Carwow
- Dealer Auction
- GardX Paint Protection
- Lawgistics Compliance Portal
- Trade2Trade
- Wizzle
Social Media User
Sponsored by iVendi
- Acklam Car Centre
- Close Motor Company
- Emerald House of Cars
- Marshall Motor Group
- Pilote Classics
- Premier GT
- Romans International
- Specialist Cars Stoke
- Targa Florio Cars
- TrustFord
Use of Video
Sponsored by Carwow
- Acklam Car Centre
- Autopark UK
- George Kingsley Prestige and Performance
- JA Jarvis
- Nicholas Mee & Company
- Pilote Classics
- Premier GT
- Prestige Diesels & Sports
- Redgate Lodge
- Targa Florio Cars
Used Car Website
Sponsored by CarGurus
- Classic Chrome
- Croyland Car Megastore
- Marshall Motor Group
- Premier GT
- Slaters Motor Group
- The Car Group
- Peter Vardy
- Wilsons
- Yeomans
- Your Car Supermarket
Used Car Online Sales Experience
Sponsored by Codeweavers
- Batchelors Motor Group
- Carzam
- Cazoo
- Cinch
- Hilton Garage
- Motorpoint
- Richmond Motor Group
- Swansway
- Vertu Motors
- Wilsons
Specialist Used Car Dealership
Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance
- Automotive Addiction
- Carrera Specialist Cars
- Hendy Performance Eastleigh
- Nicholas Mee & Company
- Pilote Classics
- Premier GT
- Quirks Car Company
- R Symons
- SuperMini UK
- Targa Florio Cars
Used Car Sales Team
Sponsored by Motorway
- Acklam Car Centre
- Beck Evans
- Carshop
- Crompton Way Motors
- Car Quay
- ESP Cars
- Hendy Ford Tunbridge Wells
- JRR Cars
- Trade Price Cars
- Plympton Car Centre
Used Car Dealer Principal
Sponsored by Aston Lark
- Jack Austin, Totally Trade Direct Ltd
- James Fackrell, Taunton VW
- Sean Gaul, Perry’s High Wycombe
- Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales
- Brian Herlihy, Taggarts Jaguar
- James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe
- Tim Smith, Mastercars Hitchin
- Mark Swindells, Croyland Car Megastore
- Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
- Shaun Young, Revento Motors
Future Star
Sponsored by Northridge Finance
- Jamie Burton, Croyland Car Megastore
- Shaun Fairbairn, Greendale Car Sales Ltd
- Jack Heywood, Car Quay
- Josh Lowry, MB Motors Ballymena
- Kieran Mattock, Norwich Van Centre
- Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
- Jack Oakes, Redburn Motor Company
- Craig Raine, Autopark UK
- Elliott Rosoman, Trade Price Cars
- Jessie Smith, Sidegate Motors
Used Car Customer Care
Sponsored by RAC
- Acklam Car Centre
- Angus MacKinnon
- Chequers Cars
- The Car Company Bristol and Bath
- Prestige Diesels & Sports
- The Professional Car Agent
- Plympton Car Centre
- Spencers Car Sales
- LWF Car Sales
- Motoroo
Used Car Supermarket
Sponsored by Autoguard Warranties
- Available Car
- Big Motoring World
- Carbase
- Cargiant
- Carshop
- Carz by Peter Vardy
- Croyland Car Megastore
- Hilton Garage
- Motorpoint
- Trade Centre Group
Newcomer Dealership
Sponsored by 1Link Trade Buyer
- Auto Sales North East
- Bedford Car Sales
- Car Brothers
- Ivanhurst Motor Company
- Rayner Smith Automotive
- Stephen’s Car Sales
- Top Car Inverness
- Top Gear Motors UK
- Westlake Motor Company
- White Dove Suzuki
Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer
Sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Addlestone Commercials
- Cotswold Van Centre
- eStar Truck & Van
- Hendy Van Store
- Ideal Commercials
- JL Vans
- Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)
- Norwich Van Centre
- Vanbase Bristol
- Van Monster
Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars
Sponsored by Black Horse
- ADG Sevenoaks Prestige & Sports Cars
- ASK Motors
- Car-Pod
- Crompton Way Motors
- Farmhouse Motors
- Prestige Diesels & Sports
- R Symons
- Thame Cars
- The Car Company Bristol & Bath
- The Premium Car Collection
Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars
Sponsored by Black Horse
- Acklam Car Centre
- Angus MacKinnon
- Emerald House of Cars
- Lighthouse Car Centre
- Martin Brothers Motor Company
- Motonet
- Motoroo
- Plympton Car Centre
- Tempest 4 Cars
- The Professional Car Agent
Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars
Sponsored by Black Horse
- ASK Motors
- Autopark UK
- Car Quay
- ESP Cars
- John Mulholland Motors
- MB Motors Ballymena
- Redgate Lodge
- Roadside Garages
- SUV Prestige
- Trade Price Cars
Used Car Dealership Group
Sponsored by Black Horse
- Acorn Motor Group
- Close Motor Group
- Hendy Group
- Marshall Motor Group
- Peter Vardy
- Swansway Group
- Sytner
- TrustFord
- Vertu Motors
- Waylands Automotive
Manufacturer Used Car Scheme
Sponsorship available
- Audi
- BMW
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Mercedes
- Porsche
- Suzuki
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
Days To Turn
Sponsored by Auto Trader
Nominations list to be published shortly
Car categories
- Used Small Car
- Used Mid-Sized Car
- Used Executive Car
- Used Sports Car
- Used SUV
- Used AFV
- Used Car of the Year
All sponsored by City Auction Group
Outstanding Achievement
Sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting
No nominations list revealed
Lifetime Achievement
Sponsored by GardX
No nominations list revealed
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.