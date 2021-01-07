Cox Automotive has assured customers its business remain open during the third national lockdown.

The firm’s businesses, which include Manheim Auction Services, Manheim Vehicle Services, NextGear Capital and Dealer Auction, are all operational in accordance with strict Covid-secure processes, now enhanced since the prime minister’s lockdown announcement on January 4.

‘Our highest priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all employees, customers, contractors and suppliers,’ a statement said.

‘Action has been taken to protect and support colleagues who need to shield and those with childcare demands.

‘We have very robust and well established COVID-secure processes and working practices in place throughout the business. In light of the revised guidance, we are nevertheless implementing enhanced COVID-secure measures in all areas.’

It added : ‘We continue to rigorously monitor, enforce and review these measures to ensure they remain fit for purpose and will make changes as and if required.’

Online auctions will continue on a click-and-collect basis for Manheim Auction Services, with all sites closed to buyers and vendors. Buyers can collect by appointment and deliveries will continue.

It’s also business as usual for Cox’s other divisions, but with enhanced Covid-secure measures in place, which includes Manheim Vehicle Services, Manheim Inspection Services, Movex and Money4YourMotors.

Meanwhile for NextGear Capital, Dealer Auction, Modix and eVA Valuations & Appraisals, teams members are working from home and ‘field teams remain in place’ with no disruption to services.