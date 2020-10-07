The founder of one of the best-known dealerships in the Nissan network is celebrating 30 successful years with the brand.

Kevin Abbs is the joint founder of Crayford & Abbs, which runs a Nissan dealership in the village of Bodham in north Norfolk.

To mark the landmark, Abbs has now be handed the keys to a brand new Nissan GT-R for a spell behind the wheel.

Abbs began his Nissan career with a Norfolk car dealership that was a partner of the manufacturer for almost 20 years. Working in the towns of Cromer and Sheringham, he rose to the rank of sales operations manager.

The decision to set up on his own came in 2004 when, along with his then business associate Neil Crayford, Abbs set up Crayford & Abbs. In 2012 the business became a full Nissan franchisee.

Crayford & Abbs have had a number of successful years with the Japanese brand, and have several Nissan Global Awards to their name.

This year the firm has weathered the pandemic and made sure NHS staff and key workers were able to get their cars serviced and maintained during lockdown – even arranging complimentary long-term vehicle loans where necessary.

‘We have been very lucky, it has to be said,’ said Abbs. ‘I’ve got a good team around me and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Nissan.

‘With any manufacturer there will be highs and lows but I feel as though I have Nissan running through me. I’m passionate about the brand.’

Reflecting on going at it alone in 2004, he said: ‘Having worked for somebody else but then to enable myself to get the franchise was quite a big step. I have been supported by a wonderful team – there are 38 of us now.

‘A customer-centric approach is at the forefront of everything we do and we have a very loyal customer base which has enabled us to operate with a nice market share. Achieving success is all about customer loyalty. Without the right team, you can’t do anything.

‘And we’re all very excited about the next generation of Nissan vehicles which we can’t wait to see.’