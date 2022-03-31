Czinger appoints H.R. Owen as exclusive dealer in UK as it expands network internationally

Los Angeles-based hypercar manufacturer Czinger has appointed H.R. Owen as its exclusive dealer in the UK.

The announcement comes ahead of Czinger’s 21C hypercar making its dynamic UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June.

First deliveries of the vehicle are set to be made in 2023, with production limited to just 80 units.

The 21C uses a hybrid setup to produce an incredible 1,233bhp, courtesy of a 2.9-litre flat-crank V8 petrol engine with two turbochargers. This is then linked to two electric motors located on each front wheel.

The sizeable power output contributes to a 281mph top speed, while its 0-60mph time is reportedly under two seconds.

Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO, said: ‘We’ve always chosen to work with the very best automotive brands in the world, and we don’t add another partner to our roster without serious consideration.

‘The Czinger 21C is a very special car, designed without limitations of cost.

‘It sits at the very top of the automotive hierarchy, offering an experience that even some of the most-established and sought-after supercar brands in the world would struggle to offer.



‘It is the crowning glory to a car collection. The ultimate track day car. The genesis of a new brand.’

Czinger will stand alongside other high-end marques in H.R. Owen’s portfolio, with manufacturers such as Rimac and Bugatti also selling their cars through the dealership group.

It currently operates a flagship dealership in Mayfair – which it has done since 1927 – alongside sites in five counties. It also has six showrooms in London itself.

Czinger co-founder Lukas Czinger said: ‘As the foremost luxury automotive dealer in the UK, H.R. Owen is an instantly recognised and respected international brand.

‘As we grow our global presence and our vehicle portfolio, collaborating with the right, best-in-class partners is critical.

‘Together with H.R. Owen, we will introduce a new era of automotive performance and technology to the UK market.’

Images: @Iamted