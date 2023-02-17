Dacia celebrates passing 240,000 sales since UK launch ten years ago

Dacia has passed 240,000 UK sales as the firm celebrates ten years since coming to Britain.

The budget brand initially entered the UK in 2013 with the Sandero and has gone on to achieve huge success with its range of value-orientated models.

Recent years in particular have seen impressive sales for the Romanian brand with sales in the UK now totalling 240,010.

Its most popular car on these shores has been the Duster SUV, which has sold 88,488 units in the last decade.

Elsewhere, the Sandero Stepway has accounted for 71,236 sales, while 59,987 examples of the Sandero supermini have been sold.

Glacier White has proven to be the most-selected colour, while the tip-top Laureate spec has proven to be the most popular with buyers.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘Ten years on and Dacia has grown and innovated, but our focus on providing UK car buyers with an unrivalled blend of quality and value is as strong as it’s ever been.

‘In many ways, our success over the last decade is only the beginning, with Dacia now firmly established and widely recognised for redefining the essentials.

‘As we enter an exciting new phase and as the brand continues to be bolder and continually push the boundaries, there’s no mistaking that Dacia is here to stay.’

As well as reaching the milestone, Dacia has also seen continued success in the market with its sales volume increasing by 55 per cent in 2022 compared with the year previous.

Today, it occupies a three per cent market share, while the brand has kickstarted its electrification journey with the introduction of a new hybrid-powered Jogger.

