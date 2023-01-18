Log in
Renault sales dropped while Dacia grows in popularity in 2022 according to latest figures from group

  • Renault Group sales drop by 5.9 per cent globally
  • Dacia sales were up by 6.8 per cent but Renault the brand was down 9.4 per cent
  • Alpine sales grew by a third to 3,546 cars sold
Time 1:38 pm, January 18, 2023

Renault Group has reported a drop in sales by 5.9 per cent in 2022 despite growth for its Dacia and Alpine brands last year.

This drop represents a fall of two per cent for passenger vehicles while commercial vehicle sales were behind by 21.9 per cent.

In the latest sales results from Renault Group, company wide it reported 2.05m vehicles sold globally.

Renault sales were down globally by 9.4 per cent in 2022, with 146,516 less vehicles sold in 2022. Meanwhile, Dacia and Alpine both increased sales – up 6.8 per cent and 33 per cent respectively.

However, in its statement the group reported that Renault’s retail sales were up across major European countries, stating: ‘The share of sales to retail customers represents 67 per cent in the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom), up 8.7 points compared to 2021.’

Dacia sold 573,800 vehicles in 2022 and Alpine just 3,546. However, Renault Group adds that Dacia is now the third best selling brand in Europe with a ‘record market share of 7.6 per cent’.

It adds that Renault’s sales have grown in markets outside of Europe too, with Turkey up 22.6 per cent, Morocco up 11.4 per cent and Latin America up eight per cent year-on-year.

Renault Group’s sales in the United Kingdom make it the eighth largest market for the brand although its market share for both passenger and light commercial vehicles is just two per cent.

Although Alpine’s sales figures are small, it is on a strong growth path with its network increasing by 40 per cent last year.

