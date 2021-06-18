Log in
David Brown St John's Wood showroomDavid Brown St John's Wood showroom

News

David Brown Automotive expands with showroom in St John’s Wood

  • Purpose-built site is in one of the most prestigious parts of London
  • Flagship models the Speedback GT and Mini Remastered are among the cars on display
  • First phase of growth for company after securing new investment in July 2020

Time 47 mins ago

David Brown Automotive has expanded from Silverstone into central London with a new showroom in St John’s Wood.

The purpose-built dealership is in Park Road – next to Lord’s cricket ground and Regent’s Park – in one of the most exclusive parts of the capital and is the first of its kind in the UK for the company.

It can display three cars indoors and three outside, with both of the brand’s flagship models – Speedback GT and Mini Remastered – there.

Advert

David Brown St John's Wood showroom Mini Remastered and Speedback GT
The Silverstone HQ and factory, where the company has been since 2017 after relocating from Coventry, will continue as a retail space and workshop.

Michelle Gay, sales and marketing director, said: ‘We’re delighted to expand into London, the home city of so many of our customers and where many more travel to regularly.

‘We’ve made it easier than ever for discerning luxury car buyers to come and see our Speedback GT and Mini Remastered models up close at a location that is highly convenient and well equipped to give them a fantastic brand experience.

‘The cars we craft by hand at our Silverstone facility are so well suited to the London lifestyle, so we feel very much at home extending our brand into the capital.’

Advert

It’s the first phase of growth for the company after it secured new investment in July 2020 from a team that specialises in the automotive and luxury goods sectors.

David Brown Automotive has sales representation in Düsseldorf and Wuppertal, but its global reach extends beyond Germany, with a brand presence in showrooms in Japan and Hong Kong as well.

More sales partners are to be announced over the coming months, it said, with more models to be announced over the coming years as well.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51