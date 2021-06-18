David Brown Automotive expands with showroom in St John’s Wood

David Brown Automotive has expanded from Silverstone into central London with a new showroom in St John’s Wood.

The purpose-built dealership is in Park Road – next to Lord’s cricket ground and Regent’s Park – in one of the most exclusive parts of the capital and is the first of its kind in the UK for the company.

It can display three cars indoors and three outside, with both of the brand’s flagship models – Speedback GT and Mini Remastered – there.



The Silverstone HQ and factory, where the company has been since 2017 after relocating from Coventry, will continue as a retail space and workshop.

Michelle Gay, sales and marketing director, said: ‘We’re delighted to expand into London, the home city of so many of our customers and where many more travel to regularly.

‘We’ve made it easier than ever for discerning luxury car buyers to come and see our Speedback GT and Mini Remastered models up close at a location that is highly convenient and well equipped to give them a fantastic brand experience.

‘The cars we craft by hand at our Silverstone facility are so well suited to the London lifestyle, so we feel very much at home extending our brand into the capital.’

It’s the first phase of growth for the company after it secured new investment in July 2020 from a team that specialises in the automotive and luxury goods sectors.

David Brown Automotive has sales representation in Düsseldorf and Wuppertal, but its global reach extends beyond Germany, with a brand presence in showrooms in Japan and Hong Kong as well.

More sales partners are to be announced over the coming months, it said, with more models to be announced over the coming years as well.