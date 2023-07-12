Dealer Auction launches vehicle collection and processing service as it looks to expand offering

Dealer Auction has launched a new vehicle collection and processing service as it looks to help dealers switch to a digital remarketing strategy.

The new platform –Dealer Auction Remarketing Services – builds on the firm’s existing digital wholesale marketplace and offers a wider range of services than ever before.

Up until now, retailers buying and selling stock via Dealer Auction have been required to arrange collection and vehicle handling themselves.

Now however, the firm is offering a range of new options aimed at taking away stress for both buyers and sellers.

Collection and processing is handled via a ‘reputable and trusted third party’ with Dealer Auction looking after collection, imagery, auction listing and storage.

Buyers can either collect from one of several locations nationwide or arrange for delivery.

Bosses say the new offering has been launched in response to growing demand and are hopeful it will prove a success for the business.

Le Etta Pearce, CEO of Dealer Auctions, said: ‘Since inception, Dealer Auction has proved popular with dealers and fleets willing and able to handle their own vehicle listings and handover.

‘They are happy to self-serve the physical elements of the process while taking full advantage of the speed and effectiveness of a purpose-built digital platform and love the fact vehicles can be promoted to a large audience of responsive buyers within hours of becoming available, in many cases being sold the same day.

‘That means they stay ahead of depreciation losses, get cash back into the business and, in the case of dealers, quickly free up space for more profitable retail stock.

‘However, the self-serve model has made it challenging for some to share the same experience.

‘For various reasons, but typically their size, volume of sales and operational models, the self-service element does not fit their ways of working. So, on the back of numerous conversations and requests, we have created a flexible option that allows these customers to contract us to handle their disposal stock on their behalf.’

She added: ‘In many respects, our new Dealer Auction Remarketing Services option provides any business with vehicles to dispose of the optimum contemporary remarketing solution, blending all the benefits of a high-performing digital marketplace but with the convenience of a complete collection and processing service to overcome the challenges some have with the self-serve model.

‘It’s the best of both worlds but built to increase speed of sale and maximise profit potential.’