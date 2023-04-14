Dealer group announces second showroom closure in a fortnight as boss again hits out at manufacturers chasing online sales

A dealer group boss has hit out at manufacturers switching focus towards online car sales after he was forced to announce a second showroom closure in as many weeks.

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that Underwoods Skoda in Colchester was closing down due to the Czech brand reducing the size of its dealer network.

Managing director Gerry Wiggins said the decision was ‘not one of Underwoods making’ and blamed a desire to chase online sales over physical retailers.

Now, just a fortnight later, the group has confirmed its Vauxhall dealership in the Essex town will also cease trading for the same reason.

The group has represented Vauxhall there for more than 25 years but the site will now close its doors for good at the end of this month.

In comments echoing his previous statements, Wiggins said the move was down to ‘changing times within the motor industry’.

He told the Daily Gazette and Essex Standard: ‘The decision to close was not one of Underwoods making, as we have been successfully representing Vauxhall in Colchester for over 25 years.

‘These are changing times within the motor industry, including online sales.

‘Vauxhall has decided to reduce the number of dealers in their network, with an increased focus towards online sales.’

Underwoods has sold Vauxhalls in Colchester since 1998, when it bought the former Cowies Vauxhall franchise at Scotts Corner, in Ipswich Road.

It says it will continue to work with the brand at its other sites in Clacton, Sudbury and Tiptree and no job losses are expected as a result of the closure.

‘We greatly value our customers and would like to thank all the Underwoods customers who have been so supportive over the years, returning time and time again for their next vehicle and servicing,’ Wiggins added.

‘We will continue to provide maintenance and warranty repairs to our customers at our authorised Vauxhall locations in Clacton, Sudbury and Tiptree.

‘Customers will be contacted as usual when your vehicle is due to be serviced or an MOT is required.’

Car Dealer has approached Vauxhall, Skoda and Underwoods for comment.