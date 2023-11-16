Car dealer Lookers announces £2.5m investment into state-of-the-art new Volvo showroom

Car dealer Lookers is to open a state-of-the-art new Volvo showroom in Essex after the firm announced a £2.5m investment.

The development will see the dealer group move its Colchester Volvo operations to a new site in Severalls Business Park before the end of the year.

The premises were previously home to Underwoods Skoda and are now undergoing a drastic transformation.

While work is ongoing Lookers will continue to represent Volvo at its current site on the nearby Cowdray Avenue.

The new showroom will feature Volvo’s signature lounge area, complete with luxurious Scandinavian furniture in a spacious environment where customers can relax with free wifi.

Designed for a sustainable future, Lookers’ new Volvo dealership will also include eight EV chargers and solar panels as the firm looks to shore up its green credentials.

The dealership will also offer a streamlined service to car owners which halves waiting times.

Lookers franchise director, David Cooper, said: ‘Committed to investing in delivering an exceptional experience for our customers, we’re looking forward to showcasing our new and exciting Volvo dealership in Colchester which will mark a new milestone for our growth across Essex, in our staff and in our local communities.’

Lookers’ Volvo portfolio now includes five UK sites, alongside Colchester, Stockport and Glasgow in addition to Polestar Spaces and aftersales businesses in Manchester and Glasgow.

The firm is also investing a further £2.3m refurbishing its established franchised Volvo dealership in neighbouring in Chelmsford which is also due to open in less than two months’ time.

Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer, said: ‘Already well established in Colchester, Lookers is delighted to be further investing in Volvo in an exciting new location in the city that will deliver an outstanding customer experience for visitors right across Essex and beyond.

‘It underlines our commitment to our strengthening relationship with Volvo and our determination to be the UK’s number one choice for all-electric driving, advice and aftersales service.’