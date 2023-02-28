Dealer group Lookers expands into new market with mobile cosmetic repair operation

Dealer group Lookers has launched a new mobile vehicle repair business as it looks to expand into new markets.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit was the fourth most profitable dealer group in the country last year but bosses remain keen to tap into fresh revenue streams.

As part of that strategy, the firm last year set out a plan to offer fixed site and mobile repairs for minor cosmetic jobs to customers’ vehicles.

That service – the Lookers Minor Damage Protection+ offering – has now gone live and is proving a huge hit with customers.

The programme allows customers to have minor cosmetic repairs carried out to their vehicles while they are at home or work.

Lookers currently has 20 vans involved in the project with plans in place for ten more by the end of 2023. Next year, bosses want to expand the service further to provide full national coverage.

As well as the mobile service, the dealer group has 26 fixed sites for repair work across the country. It is hoped that number will grow to 46 before the year is out.

Commenting on the new service, Mark Raban, chief executive officer at Lookers, said: ‘Our aim is to provide customers with whatever they need, where they need it, however they need it, and mobile repairs is just one aspect of that.

‘Our strategy is to boost revenue and earnings incrementally from new sources as the industry adapts and changes, and this innovative service is part of that.’

Another new source of revenue for Lookers is set to come from the new wave of Chinese brands enterring the UK market.

The group has agreed deals to represent both GWM Ora and BYD as both firms look to make their mark on these shores.

The subject of EV disruptors – including those from China – will be covered by Auto Trader at the upcoming Car Dealer Live conference.

