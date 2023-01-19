Chinese brand BYD appoints first franchise dealer partners ahead of UK launch

Chinese EV manufacturer BYD has appointed its first UK franchise dealer partners ahead of cars going on sale in the coming months.

The firm says it is aiming to commence UK sales in Q1 of this year, following success in several other European countries and global sales of 1.8m in 2022.

Among the dealer groups to sign up to represent BYD in the UK are Pendragon, Arnold Clark, Lookers and LSH Auto.

BYD, which stands for ‘Build Your Dreams’ is already the world’s biggest EV manufacturer after enjoying huge success in China.

The first vehicle to be launched 0ver here will be the ATTO3 – a C-Segment SUV powered by a 60.48 kWh battery.

The model was first revealed at last year’s Paris Motor Show and features an impressive array of standard equipment and leading electric vehicle technology, including BYD’s Blade Battery. It also comes with a Euro NCAP 5-star rating.

Further new model introductions will be made later in the year.

Michael Shu, general manager and managing director of BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, said: ‘A vital principle of the BYD strategy is to work with the best partners.

‘We have selected dealer groups with the expertise and geographic footprint to provide outstanding customer service.

‘We will start building the network in territories where our partners are dominant and can best demonstrate and display our range of new models.

‘We look forward to working with our partners as we build the BYD brand in the UK.’

The arrival of BYD and other Chinese brands in Europe represents a major threat to the established brands.

Earlier this month, Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares said firms were facing a ‘terrible fight’ amidst influx of new Chinese outfits.

