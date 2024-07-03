DealerKit – Highly commended Dealer Management System 2024

As anyone who’s worked in the motor trade will tell you – it can be very hard to keep track of all the moving parts. That’s why a good dealer management system is absolutely critical.

The best systems can help you track and measure all areas of your business and that is certainly true of our highly commended firm, DealerKit.

The firm blew our readers away with its ability to help dealers track and measure all parts of their businesses and also claimed our special Product Innovation Award.

Despite only being founded in 2021, DealerKit has rapidly become one of the go-to firms for a good dealer management system.

The firm’s next generation dealer management system provides sales, service, compliance and management tools to help dealerships take their businesses to the next level.

It is a system which has been adopted by our very own James Baggott, as he’s set up his own used car dealership, the Clever Car Collection, so the Car Dealer team knows for itself just how great the DealerKit service is.

Commenting on achieving Highly Commended status, Ian Cooper, DealerKit’s head of sales operations, told Car Dealer: ‘DealerKit has been almost 11 years in the making, built on the foundation of over 100 years combined motor trade experience.

‘It is a true testament to our relentless work on perfecting our product and to the trust, satisfaction, and loyalty we’ve been able to build with our dealers.

‘These awards are extremely important to us and the industry as a whole. It is an honour to receive recognition from such a highly acclaimed pillar of the motor industry.’

This year’s Car Dealer Power Awards mark the first time that DealerKit has been honoured and Cooper is hoping to go one step further this time next year.

He said: ‘DealerKit has seen incredible growth in the last 12 months.

‘We have been working hard on releasing and refining features to ensure we remain at the forefront of the automotive technology sector.

‘In addition, we have been working with partners to release several new integrations, giving our dealers even more functionality.

‘These combined have allowed our dealers to further increase their efficiency by saving even more time and money across all aspects of their businesses.

‘We have big plans for 2024/2025. We are excited to roll out more game-changing new features and work on more innovative integrations which will push the benchmark for dealer management systems even higher.

‘We anticipate even stronger growth than in 2023/24, to support this and maintain our high standards of customer service, we are currently expanding our amazing team.’