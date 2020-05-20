Dealers have been warned that thieves are increasingly targeting new cars while they’re in transit or shortly after they’ve arrived at a dealership.

As showrooms gear up for reopening and the eventual deliveries of vehicles, commercial insurance broker and risk management specialist Gallagher has spotted thefts are increasing.

It says that over the past few months it’s been made aware of a spate of thefts while a vehicle is being transported or straight after it’s been delivered to car dealers – including opportunists waiting at dealerships to drive off in unattended vehicles.

The firm’s Daniel Langford said that there is a low chance of recovery of these stolen vehicles and warns:

‘Vehicle thefts during or directly after transportation tend to happen due to thieves taking advantage of flaws in the delivery process.

‘Drivers are not always keeping the vehicles secure, and it only takes a momentary lapse of concentration from a driver to give a criminal their window of opportunity.

‘Leaving the vehicle unsecured while paying for petrol, or to stop quickly to pop into a shop, can lead to theft in the blink of an eye.’

It’s not just a problem for dealers and manufacturers either, as the transportation company can be affected too.

Making a claim will mean a premium increase, Langford adds – plus there’s the reputational damage to think about too.

He gives three tips to help foil any thieves:

Double-check the vehicle is locked

Clip the key fob to a lanyard

And think of the vehicle as your own

Langford says: ‘Vehicle theft during transportation is largely avoidable if drivers remain vigilant and follow stringent processes from pick-up to delivery.’