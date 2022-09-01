Log in

Dealership boss offering reward for information after yobs filmed hurling bricks at showroom and damaging cars

  • Davies Car Sales in Warrington targeted by hooded yobs
  • Youths caught on security footage throwing bricks and jumping on cars
  • Boss offering reward for information that leads to conviction for ‘ridiculous’ attack

Time 8:05 am, September 1, 2022

A dealership boss is appealing for information after a gang of yobs were caught on CCTV vandalising vehicles parked on his forecourt.

Mark Davies, of Davies Car Sales in Warrington, is offering a reward for any information that can identify a trio of youths who attacked his business.

Security footage, taken at the dealership, shows the three hooded figures, believed to aged between 15 and 17, hurling bricks at cars parked in front of the showroom.

One of the youngsters even leaps up onto the bonnet of one of the cars before scarpering down the street and through a nearby cemetery.

Davies says that the yobs damaged three cars during their attack, as well as smashing a shopfront window.

The Chester Standard reports that the value of the damage was in the region of £4,000.

It is the second time the dealership has been targeted in the past fortnight after a separate incident ten days earlier saw five car windows damaged.

Mark Davies, managing director at Davies Car Sales, said: ‘It is so infuriating, and I am just disgusted that youths are doing this in their local community in broad daylight, all balaclavad up and running around the streets.

‘I want to make people aware that this is happening. It is ridiculous that kids are causing this kind of damage.

‘This is a very busy junction and someone must know these idiots, who ran off into the cemetery opposite and jumped over the wall at Helsby Street, opposite the Esso garage on Manchester Road.

‘This is an unprovoked attack and it should not be tolerated in the community.’

Anyone with any information on the attack is being encouraged to call the dealership, or get in touch with Cheshire Police.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

