Dealership giant Group 1 Automotive acquires Fairfield BMW

Motor trade giant Group 1 Automotive has acquired Essex-based Fairfield BMW, Car Dealer understands.

The sale bolsters Group 1’s 70-plus-site UK business and adds another showroom to its BMW representation, which includes numerous sites under the Barons and Chandlers names.

The deal likely includes Fairfield Mini, which sits next door to the Leigh-on-Sea-based business, but it’s unclear at this stage.

Car Dealer has approached Group 1 Automotive for comment.

Group 1 Automotive’s purchase of Fairfield follows Sytner’s acquisition of Stevenage-based Specialist Cars in April, which saw three BMW and Mini dealerships join the major dealer group.

Chartered accountants UHY Hacker Young – which didn’t advise on the Fairfield deal – told Car Dealer the buying-up of a smaller BMW dealer by a major dealer group shouldn’t come as a revelation.

‘It doesn’t surprise me there is more consolidation within the BMW network after the Specialist Cars transaction a couple of months ago and now Fairfield,’ said David Kendrick, automotive partner at UHY Hacker Young.

‘With contract renewals and agency agreements coming around in 2023, dealers may feel it’s an opportune time to look at succession planning.’

Fairfield began trading in 1967, initially as a Lotus dealer, before becoming exclusively a BMW retailer in 1973.

Its most recent accounts – for the year ended December 31, 2020 – via Companies House show Fairfield Ltd and its subsidiaries made a pre-tax profit of £808,891 in 2020 versus a £1.834m profit the year before.

Turnover fell from £68.2m to £53.8m.

Group 1 Automotive is based in the United States and listed on the US Stock Exchange. Its UK division was ranked in ninth place in the Car Dealer Top 100 list last year, with an EBITDA profit of £36.1m in 2020.

Image: Google Maps