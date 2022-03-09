Dealership group Chorley expands again as it snaps up Citroen showrooms from BCC Cars

Chorley Group has bought BCC Cars’ Citroen dealerships in Blackburn and Bolton.

The deal – for an undisclosed sum – now sees them trading respectively as Chorley Group Citroen Blackburn and Bolton.

Adam Turner, Chorley Group’s MD, said: ‘We are proud to announce the acquisition of BCC’s two Citroen businesses, which marks the latest stage of our group’s strategic growth plans.

‘The businesses in Bolton and Blackburn have served their communities well over their long history and we are excited to expand Chorley Group geographically into both towns, in which we have long-standing family connections.

‘Similar to last March’s purchase of the 06 group, BCC was a logical fit for us.

‘It is a family business with similar values and beliefs, and we hope to continue to develop on the great foundations that chairman Mike Holt and his team have laid over the last 42 years and see the continued growth of the businesses.’

He added: ‘We are excited to get to work with the whole of the BCC team as they move over to Chorley Group, and to see where we can help continue to build on their historic success.’

All the current BCC employees, including three of the senior team directors, have been kept on.

Holt, who founded BCC, said: ‘Chorley Group bought our Nissan dealership in Wigan in the mid-90s, so I’m familiar with them and am pleased that the business has now acquired BCC’s Citroen operations.

‘I established BCC Ltd in 1980 using my father’s house as security, so it means a lot to me.

‘We all worked hard to make it the success it is and I wouldn’t let it go to just anyone. I am delighted that Chorley Group will be taking over.’

He added: ‘On a personal note, I am excited to be freer to spend more time with my expanding family whilst I am in good health, and will continue to operate our Hyundai business in Bury, as well as our dealership on the Isle of Man.’

Chorley Group currently has 12 businesses across the north-west of England, employing 300 people.

Pictured at top from left are Adam Turner, Mike Holt and Chorley Group chairman Andrew Turner