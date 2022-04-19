Log in
Michael Kiernan Cars theft, 14 April 2022Michael Kiernan Cars theft, 14 April 2022

News

Dealership worker has his Mercedes stolen in broad daylight while he delivers car to customer

  • Michael Kiernan Cars in Nuneaton is targeted and employee’s Mercedes A-Class stolen
  • Information is sought and reward offered
  • Suspicious person also caught on CCTV trying doors at Central Scotland Car Sales early in morning

Time 2 seconds ago

Police are searching for an audacious car thief who struck at a dealership and got away with a staff member’s vehicle.

Michael Kiernan Cars in Nuneaton was targeted in broad daylight last Thursday (Apr 14) and a Mercedes A-Class belonging to an employee stolen while they were delivering a customer’s car.

According to CoventryLive, the white hatchback – registration KY14 VHK – was stolen about 11am after someone broke into the office by smashing a window and stealing the keys to the car.

Advert

The office had been locked as a colleague was in the workshop.

The Birmingham Road dealership posted on Facebook about the theft, including CCTV images and offering a reward.

Michael Kiernan Cars Facebook post about theft

It posted on Facebook again two days later, asking for reshares and highlighting the fact the culprit had a distinctive tattoo with the word ‘Nan’ on the left side of his neck.

Meanwhile, somebody apparently tried to break into cars at Central Scotland Car Sales in Grangemouth early on April 16.

Advert

CCTV cameras at the Newhouse Road dealership picked up a man trying to open vehicle doors just after 3am.

He was unsuccessful, but according to the dealership he was able to get into vehicles at an unspecified neighbouring business, although it is unclear if anything was taken.

Central Scotland Car Sales CCTV footage, 16 Apr 2022

CCTV cameras at Central Scotland Car Sales picked up this man trying doors of vehicles at its lot

Central Scotland Car Sales said police had collected all the CCTV evidence and were working on local CCTV footage as well.

It said it feared for the local community, especially elderly residents if he was trying their doors as well.

Some people commenting on the dealership’s Facebook page thought it might simply have been a homeless person trying to find somewhere to sleep.

Pictures via Facebook pages of the dealerships

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51