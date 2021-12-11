Dealerships get into festive spirit for acute hospitals charity

Bristol Street Motors Worcester Ford and Citroen have been getting into the festive spirit by teaming up with Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Charity to ensure a ‘sweet’ Christmas for children across the county.

The dealerships have an ongoing deal to support the charity and have continued that goodwill this year.

As part of the arrangement, sales executive Andrew Howl donned a Santa suit to give children 100 selection boxes.

The Cosgrove Close dealerships have also donated raffle prizes and plan a major fundraising challenge for spring 2022, when a team of staff members will tackle the gruelling terrain of the 31-mile Worcestershire Way.

All the money raised through donations and fundraising is invested in the staff, patients and services of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Trust.

The trust manages three hospitals – the Alexandra in Redditch, Kidderminster Hospital and Worcestershire Royal Hospital in Worcester – as well as providing a range of healthcare services from other sites across the county.

Johnny Best, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Worcester Ford and Citroen, said: ‘There can’t be many of our staff or customers who haven’t used the services of one of the local hospitals, so we are proud to support the charity, which in turn supports the hospitals.

‘Andrew was a worthy stand-in for the real Father Christmas, who is obviously very busy at this time of year, and we all hope that the chocolate brings a smile to the children’s faces.

‘We’ve planned further events to take place next year, including the Worcestershire Way walk, to raise as much money as we possibly can.’

Nicky Langford, community fundraising officer for Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Charity, added: ‘We were thrilled when we were approached by Bristol Street Motors to form a partnership and we’ve had some fantastic discussions with them about how we will work together.

‘The team at Cosgrove Close has some wonderful ideas and plans for 2022 and we are so excited for what’s to come. We are extremely grateful for the donation of 100 selection boxes to bring some festive cheer to our poorly children.’