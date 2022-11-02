Log in
Decision to remove two-year energy price cap is detrimental to EV sales, finds What Car?

  • In-market buyers give withering assessment of government U-turn on two-year energy price cap
  • What Car? research finds change of policy is likely to have negative impact on EV sales
  • Experts say EVs must remain ‘attractive and affordable’ if the industry is to meet its 2035 target
Time 8:12 am, November 2, 2022

EV sales are likely to be negatively impacted by the government’s recent decision to scrap the two-year energy price guarantee for households, new research has found.

Data collected by consumer champion, What Car?, found that out of 1,400 in-market buyers, under a third (30.9 per cent) were searching for an EV.

Furthermore, of those not in the market for an EV 24.4 per cent said their decision was directly influenced by the change of policy from Tory ministers.

The government previously announced a £2,500 price guarantee on average annual energy bills for the next two years but following a series of policy U-turns, the price cap has now only been guaranteed until April 2023.

Some estimates suggest average annual energy bills could exceed £4,300 afterwards.

The U-turn is also having an affect on those who already own an EV, with 17.4 per cent of owners telling What Car they are now looking at a used electric car rather than a new one.

Elsewhere, a further while 14.8 per cent told the firm they are now in the market for a cheaper make or model than they initially intended.

Another 8.3 per cent said the price cap U-turn had impacted their electric vehicle purchase in other ways.

Steve Huntingford, editor, What Car?, said: ‘Our research shows the impact policies like energy price caps can have on electric vehicle uptake.

‘Even with rising energy prices, electric cars can prove very cost efficient to run, and if the industry is to meet its 2035 target to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars, electric vehicles must remain attractive and affordable.’

Jack Williams

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

