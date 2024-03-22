Diana Torres to replace Andrew Humberstone as Nissan Motor GB’s managing director

Nissan’s senior UK management team is undergoing a shake-up with Diana Torres being appointed managing director and Nicolas Belaud joining as aftersales director.

Both appointments take effect from April 1 and will see Torres replace Andrew Humberstone as she leads the sales and marketing operations in Nissan’s biggest European market.

Torres has been with Nissan for 12 years in global, regional and market positions, including leading marketing and sales finance in Nissan North America, CFO of Nissan Mexicana, and more recently as MD of Nissan Importer Business in Latin America.

In the last role she was responsible for 34 markets, leading a comprehensive transformation of the business, and delivering consistent growth.

Before joining Nissan, she held various positions in the aviation and banking industries, mainly in Europe.

Torres said: ‘I am thrilled to be back in the UK where my career with Nissan started 12 years ago.

‘I look forward to leading a highly capable team who – together with our valued dealer partners – have delivered fantastic results in recent years.

‘We face a period of significant change in the industry and will need to build a culture of collaboration, partnership and innovation to ensure our continued growth and success.

‘I look forward to open and transparent communications with our stakeholders and network partners as we look to transform the business, and deliver a new era of design, electrification and connectivity to our customers.’

Humberstone is to move to the Oceania region to become Nissan’s managing director there.

Leon Dorssers, Nissan senior vice-president for sales and marketing in Europe, said: ‘Congratulations to Diana on her appointment.

‘Her vision, experience and high-performance track record make her ideally placed to lead one of our most important markets through a period of rapid transformation and shift to electrification.’

He added: ‘Andrew Humberstone has successfully led Nissan Motor GB through a period of growth, transformation, and strong business performance.

‘I’d like to thank him for driving significant improvements to the quality of service and representation of our UK dealer network, and for his leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion locally and regionally.’

Meanwhile, Belaud will be moving from Nissan Motors Thailand – where he led the aftersales division – to become Nissan Motor GB’s aftersales director.

He will take over from Chris Marsh, who has been appointed director of aftersales importers and services repairs for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region.

Belaud has a wealth of experience following 20 years with Nissan and its alliance partner Renault. His most recent roles also included two years as general manager of aftersales, where he covered sales planning and marketing for Nissan’s Asia-Pacific markets.

He said: ‘I’m delighted to be joining the team at Nissan GB at a very exciting time for the automotive industry.

‘I look forward to embracing the opportunities presented by the UK market’s transition to electric vehicles, while delivering added value for our network partners and an even greater experience for our customers.’

Humberstone said: ‘Congratulations to Chris on his new appointment and I would like to thank him for his ever-present enthusiasm and expertise at Nissan Motor GB over the past 32 years, which has made him a very popular, highly valued and respected colleague.

‘Chris has successfully grown our UK aftersales business, increased revenues, profits and workshop retention rates with consistently strong performance. I wish him and his family all the very best for the future.’