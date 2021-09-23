Log in

News

Dim-witted car thief facing jail for trying to exchange sell vehicle to dealer he stole it from

  • Is this the story of the world’s most stupid car thief?
  • Timothy Wolfe tried to exchange vehicle with the same dealership he’d stole it from three days earlier
  • 50-year-old arrested after admitting to theft

Time 17 seconds ago

A dim-witted car thief is facing jail after he attempted to sell a vehicle to the very same dealership he stole it from.

Timothy Wolfe was caught on CCTV stealing an unnamed vehicle from a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership in Lake City, Florida.

After getting away with the car, Wolfe returned to the scene of the crime just three days later in a bid to return it to the dealer.

Advert

First Coast News reports that Wolfe was hoping to offer the vehicle in part exchange for something else and had not banked on salesmen realising it was the very same car that was missing from their lot.

The truth was uncovered when staff ran the car’s VIN number through their system and saw it matched the missing vehicle.

The police were called and Wolfe admitted to stealing the car earlier that very same week.

The 50-year-old was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, dealing in stolen property, criminal mischief and petit theft.

Advert

Rather than leaving with an upgrade on his illegal motor, he was taken to Colombia County Detention Centre.

He remains in custody, where his bond has been set at $38,000.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190