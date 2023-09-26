Dodgy used car dealer ordered to fork out £20,000 after selling ‘unroadworthy’ Mercedes

A dodgy used car dealer who sold a ‘dangerous’ Mercedes-Benz despite advertising it as being in top condition as been ordered to pay out close to £20,000.

Car Dealer reported last month how Khizar Bukhari has sold the ‘unroadworthy’ Mercedes ML350 via his company SOR Motors, which trades at The Motor Store in Slough.

His Auto Trader advert for the car, described the SUV as being in ‘mint condition’ but an independent vehicle expert later found a ‘dangerous fault’ with the power steering, which would have made it ‘almost impossible to safely negotiate a bend’.

The dealer previously pleaded guilty to fraud, selling a dangerous vehicle and contravening the requirements of professional diligence at Wolverhampton Crown Court and has now returned to the dock to be sentenced.

Bukhari, of Birmingham Street, Stourbridge, was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He also received three penalty points and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. Meanwhile, his company was slapped with a £4,800 fine and ordered to pay court costs totalling £11,095.47, as well as a £190 victim surcharge. The judge also ordered that the unsuspecting customer be repaid to the tune of £3,500. Overall, Bukhari and his company have been left with a bill of £19,585.47.